



Two days of dressage are now consigned to the scoreboard, and the stage is set for the Mars Badminton Horse Trials cross-country phase.

Eric Winter’s track is 6,650m long, with 45 jumping efforts and an optimum time of 11min 40sec.

At the end of the dressage phase, there are 80 competitors set to go forward to the cross-country.

The first rider, Kirsty Chabert (Classic VI, 32nd) is due to start at 11.30am.

Badminton Horse Trials cross-country times for the top 10

11.35am: Oliver Townend (Ballaghmor Class), lying ninth.

11.48am:Gemma Stevens (Chilli Knight), 10th

1.16pm: Tom Woodward (Low Moor Lucky), sixth

1.40pm: Tom McEwen (JL Dublin), second

1.44pm: Yasmin Ingham (Rehy DJ), eighth

1.56pm: Emily King (Valmy Biats), fifth

2.24pm: Ros Canter (Lordships Graffalo), fourth

4.12pm: Fiona Kashel (Creevagh Silver De Haar), seventh

4.20pm: Oliver Townend (Cooley Rosalent), first

4.24pm: Gemma Stevens (Jalapeno), third

The final rider, Tim Price (Vitali, =16th) is scheduled to leave the start box at 4.48pm.

