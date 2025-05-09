Two days of dressage are now consigned to the scoreboard, and the stage is set for the Mars Badminton Horse Trials cross-country phase.
Eric Winter’s track is 6,650m long, with 45 jumping efforts and an optimum time of 11min 40sec.
At the end of the dressage phase, there are 80 competitors set to go forward to the cross-country.
The first rider, Kirsty Chabert (Classic VI, 32nd) is due to start at 11.30am.
Badminton Horse Trials cross-country times for the top 10
11.35am: Oliver Townend (Ballaghmor Class), lying ninth.
11.48am:Gemma Stevens (Chilli Knight), 10th
1.16pm: Tom Woodward (Low Moor Lucky), sixth
1.40pm: Tom McEwen (JL Dublin), second
1.44pm: Yasmin Ingham (Rehy DJ), eighth
1.56pm: Emily King (Valmy Biats), fifth
2.24pm: Ros Canter (Lordships Graffalo), fourth
4.12pm: Fiona Kashel (Creevagh Silver De Haar), seventh
4.20pm: Oliver Townend (Cooley Rosalent), first
4.24pm: Gemma Stevens (Jalapeno), third
The final rider, Tim Price (Vitali, =16th) is scheduled to leave the start box at 4.48pm.
How to watch Badminton Horse Trials
If you want to watch the live action from Badminton Horse Trials from the comfort of your home, wherever you are in the world, you will need to subscribe to Badminton TV. This year, Badminton TV has teamed up with ClipMyHorse.TV, but you do not need a full ClipMyHorse.TV subscription to watch Badminton – you can just subscribe to Badminton TV for £21.99. Go to clipmyhorse.tv/en_GB/badminton to subscribe or to activate your account as an existing Badminton TV subscriber. If you are already a ClipMyHorse.TV premium member, Badminton TV is included in your subscription. As part of Badminton TV, you can enjoy the documentary programme Legends and Legacy, a fly-on-the-wall insight into the 2024 event and preview of 2025.
