



The stage is set for the Mars Badminton Horse Trials showjumping phase tomorrow (Sunday, 11 May) after an eventful day’s cross-country.

The final horse inspection takes place at 8.30am in front of Badminton House. The top 20 horses will jump in reverse order in the afternoon session, which is due to start at 2.45pm. Those outside the top 20 will jump in the morning session from 11.30am.

Badminton Horse Trials showjumping – what not to miss

1. Will we see a grey winner? If the leader Cooley Rosalent retains top spot, she will become the first grey winner since NZB Land Vision won for Mark Todd in 2011. But Oliver Townend’s mare is only three penalties ahead of the 2023 winner Lordships Graffalo, so does not have a fence in hand.

The two other greys in the top 10 are Colorado Blue (Austin O’Connor, fourth) and Ballaghmor Class (Oliver Townend, ninth).

2. Harry Meade’s five-star form. Harry finished third and fourth at both Burghley, the last British five-star, and Kentucky CCI5* last month. Yet again, he brings two horses forward in the top 10. Superstition lies in fifth and Cavalier Crystal in seventh so are in shouting distance of the podium again, and both have good showjumping records.

3. The course. In the 2024 Badminton competition, the showjumping proved massively influential with only three riders clear inside the time. The winner rose up from only sixth after cross-country and the top two each lowered several rails to fall right out of contention. What sort of track does Kelvin Bywater have in store for riders?

4. Vitali’s time to shine? Vitali (Tim Price) blotted his excellent dressage copybook with a sub-par test to lie an uncharacteristic equal 16th this week, but redeemed himself with a quick cross-country round to move up eighth. At previous five-stars, including Badminton last year, he has scuppered winning chances with poor showjumping rounds. Victory tomorrow would still be stretch but a rueful Tim said: “It will be typical if he showjumps clear tomorrow.”

5. The battle of the Badminton debutants. Several first-timers have already made their mark on this year’s Badminton, but who will finish top? Ireland’s Ian Cassells is currently leading the newcomers, sitting in 10th on Master Point. Katie Magee is the best British first-timer at this stage, lying 13th on Treworra, just ahead of 14th-placed Yasmin Ingham (Rehy DJ).

