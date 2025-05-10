



British first-timers Katie Magee and Treworra made a dream Mars Badminton Horse Trials cross-country debut to sit inside the top 15 at after a quick clear round.

Katie, who made her five-star debut at Pau 2024 – less than three months after breaking her jaw and a couple of vertebrae – sailed over Eric Winter’s testing course with an “excellent cross-country horse”, Angela Hislop’s Treworra (“Wilf”).

Katie and this 17.2hh, by Jaguar Mail, posted a competitive dressage score of 31.2 and picked up just 5.2 cross-country time-penalties, to put them in contention for a top-10 finish.

“I don’t know if I’ve quite got words for it yet, but I don’t think there will be many feelings that will ever come close to that,” said Katie.

“I’ve always believed in Wilf, but for him to come here in this huge atmosphere and do what he’s done for me the last few days… I would never be able to thank him enough.

“He’s three-quarters thoroughbred, and he’s like a proper old fashioned chaser. He’s really adjustable though, so I’ve got the best of both. I walked it yesterday with Nicola Wilson, and she helps us a lot – she knows me and Wilf – so we walked all the lines, and we stuck to plan A, which was brilliant.”

Following reviews of several other leading combinations’ flag penalties, Katie and Treworra hold 13th place after cross-country.

The duo chased home another pair of British debutants, Jack Pinkney and Rehy Revelation, who completed with 21.6 time-penalties and a clean jumping sheet.

“It was amazing,” said Jack. “He gave me just some feel the whole way around and was game for everything – I’m sure I could go faster if I was brave enough. He’s ready, I’ve just got to build that before [taking] him [quicker].”

Nicky Hill and MGH Bingo Boy recorded another five-star cross-country completion with MGH Bingo Boy, just before top-10 contenders Felix Vogg and Cartania tipped up close to home.

Cartania, who held 12th position overnight, was travelling well until the Joules Double Gates (fence 29 and 30). The mare tripped over the first, couldn’t get her legs organised in time on landing and the pair fell. Both were quickly back on their feet.

