



It was an exact repeat of the rider podium from 2023, with Ros Canter, Oliver Townend and Austin O’Connor taking first, second and third at the conclusion of the 2025 Mars Badminton Horse Trials showjumping phase.

“It’s a very special result – if I was in a different era and these two [Ros and Oliver] weren’t around, I’d have won two Badmintons,” Austin said. “History will tell you I’m probably competing against two of the best event horses there have ever been.”

While the Irishman and his speed machine Colorado Blue (Salty), owned by The Salty Syndicate, benefited from the muddy conditions in 2023, this year they really stamped their class.

“I think Salty’s one of the best horses in the world, let alone in Ireland,” Austin added. “These horses are so consistent, no flashes in the pan. My lad is a bit older than the top two, but he doesn’t know that, just like me.”

They added just 0.4 of a showjumping time-fault to their career-best five-star dressage score of 30.8. Even with this improved dressage, the pair flew up the leaderboard from 20th in phase one courtesy of the Jaguar Mail-sired grey’s impeccable jumping performances.

Although the pair won Maryland in 2023, this was arguably their best ever performance, coming in an 80-strong highly competitive field.

“He’s an amazing horse and today was important because my jumping record hasn’t been bad, but it’s not been up to scratch,” said Austin, 50. “He’s not a bad jumper but he’s had an unlucky rail here and there, like at the Olympics and Burghley.

“But I knew in my heart of hearts he was still as good a jumper as ever, so it’s nice to put that straight.”

Badminton Horse Trials showjumping: “He’s getting better and better in his body”

Austin was nursing fourth place going into the showjumping arena, and Kelvin Bywater’s course was proving far from straightforward. Only five horses in the field jumped clear inside the time.

Harry Meade kept the pressure on the top five with his fault-free round aboard Cavalier Crystal, who jumped out of order from seventh to compete on 33.8. This meant Austin could not afford a single rail.

Austin’s clear in turn put the pressure on Gemma Stevens, whose bid for third unravelled when Chilli Knight lowered an uncharacteristic five fences. She slipped to 15th.

Austin marvelled at the way his “horse of a lifetime” seems to be still improving at this stage in his career.

“Has he ever jumped such a good round in his life? It’s brilliant,” he said. “I’ve said this spring, this horse is 16 and he’s getting better and better in his body. To be on the podium here is a dream but the most pleasing aspect for me was the way the horse jumped.”

Harry finished fourth on Cavalier Crystal, just 2.5pen adrift of Austin. Harry was also sixth on Superstition, with Emily King’s four faults on Valmy Biats lifting her from 11th to fifth.

