



Austin O’Connor claimed his first five-star title when he topped the Mars Maryland 5 Star results today, calling the victory the “end result of a lifetime’s work”.

The 49-year-old Irish rider went into the arena in fourth place overnight and showjumped clear on his own and The Salty Syndicate’s Colorado Blue, despite one wild moment when the grey took off well away from the USET oxer at fence 11. When the three ahead of him all had at least one fence down, he claimed Ireland’s first five-star title since Major Eddie Boylan and Durlas Eile took Badminton Horse Trials in 1965, 58 years ago.

“People like me – we’re not supposed to win five-stars, but it’s just happened, I think,” said an emotional Austin. “It’s the end result of a lifetime’s work really. Ultimately it’s all about the horse – he’s unbelievable, he’s been a champion for years and privately I was prepared to give him to somebody better because thought he deserved to win a five-star and I didn’t think I could win one with him, but here we are.”

Austin and the 14-year-old “Salty” have always excelled in the jumping phases since the horse moved up to five-star. They finished third in the tough conditions at Badminton this spring, with the fastest cross-country time of the day. After pulling up following an early run-out at Burghley Horse Trials in September, Austin decided to take the leap of faith and fly the horse out to the US for Maryland.

Brits filled the other two places on the podium in the Maryland 5 Star results.

William Fox-Pitt held onto second with Amanda Gould’s Grafennacht, who just had the back rail off the oxer jumping into the Mars treble combination at fence nine.

Overnight leader Oliver Townend finished third with Paul Ridgeon’s nine-year-old Cooley Rosalent. He started out his round with a fence in hand and used up his life at 9c, but it was all over when the Buckeye green upright at fence 10 also came down.

Austin’s round was the only clear inside the time today. Hannah Sue Hollberg just had 0.4 of a time-penalty on Capitol HIM to finish best of the home side in fourth, while her compatriot Mia Farley had eight faults to drop from third to fifth – still a very creditable first five-star result.

New Zealand’s Caroline Powell jumped clear with 0.8 of a time-penalty on Greenacres Special Cavalier to claim sixth.

You might also be interested in:

Brit on young superstar leads after Maryland 5 Star cross-country: ‘She’s a privilege to ride’ Two riders leave competition at Maryland 5 Star final trot-up, including one Brit Irishman leads after early stages of Maryland 5 Star cross-country plus one fall A British-bred mare and a purple patch: revisit the previous winners of the world’s next five-star Get Christmas wrapped up early with Horse & Hound

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.