Youth and experience blend as British riders claim two podium places at Maryland 5 Star





A mix of youth and experience led to two British podium finishes in the Mars Maryland 5 Star results today.

William Fox-Pitt claimed second on Grafennacht. At 54, William was the second oldest jockey in the competition – topped only by 60-year-old Phillip Dutton – and has the most five-star wins of any event rider, at 14.

This result, on Amanda Gould’s 11-year-old mare, marks the Dorset-based competitor’s first podium finish at five-star since his second Badminton Horse Trials win in 2015.

That autumn he suffered a serious head injury in a fall at Le Lion d’Angers. He returned to fitness to ride Chilli Morning at the Rio Olympics the following year, but has never quite recaptured the form and formidable string of five-star horses he had in his glory years.

Grafennacht is currently William’s only top-level campaigner, following the death of Oratorio in March and with Little Fire out of action this year, and he has made no secret of the fact it is talented horses like her and competing at five-star which keep him in the game. The pair put in a super performance this week, with a competitive 26.1 dressage score, one of the fastest cross-country rounds and just one showjump down.

Oliver Townend claimed third in the Maryland 5 Star results on Paul Ridgeon’s Cooley Rosalent. She was the youngest horse in the competition, just nine years old, and this was already her second five-star.

Luhmuhlen Horse Trials in June was very much an experience building competition for her, with 20 jumping penalties across country and an uncompetitive dressage score of 37.4.

Here, she improved on that first-phase mark by 14.3 penalties and was fast across country (and Oliver said could have been faster). She had two down on the final day but hopefully that will improve with practice and strength – she already l0oks considerably stronger than last year.

Oliver has not been short of a ride at the top level for a long time, but it has not been clear who his next team horse might be, with Tokyo hero Ballaghmor Class now in the twilight of his career. The answer could be another grey, a plucky mare who showed her mettle in Maryland this week.

You might also be interested in:

‘The result of a lifetime’s work’: an emotional Maryland 5 Star win amid leaderboard shake up Two riders leave competition at Maryland 5 Star final trot-up, including one Brit Brit on young superstar leads after Maryland 5 Star cross-country: ‘She’s a privilege to ride’ A five-star debut, a horse produced by a Brit and a married couple competing side by side Get Christmas wrapped up early with Horse & Hound

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.