Horse & Hound’s ones to watch for Olympic eventing individual medals in Paris





Competition for every Olympic eventing individual medal at the Paris Olympics is going to be red hot, with each of the British riders having the potential to be on the podium. But while we can dream of a clean sweep, there are plenty of riders from other countries heading to the Games with medals in mind.

For the full run down on ALL the riders competing in Paris, don’t miss Horse & Hound’s exclusive form guide, in the magazine available in shops from Thursday 25 July, but in the meantime, here is a quick rundown of our key ones to watch…

The British Olympic eventing individual medal contenders

All four of the British squad, including the current alternate Yasmin Ingham, have form that puts them in contention for a place on the individual podium.

Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo

“Walter” – last year’s Badminton winner and current European champion – has never had a cross-country jumping penalty or more than one fence down internationally and his dressage scores since August 2021 have all been sub-30. He’s talented and has the temperament for a big occasion. They carry Britain’s greatest hopes for individual gold. World number one Ros, who was Britain’s alternate rider in Tokyo, could become only the second-ever event rider, after Michael Jung, to win the eventing world, European and Olympic individual titles.

Laura Collett and London 52

This pair are three-time five-star winners and team gold medallists from the last Games, for whom everything has never quite come together to allow them to claim a deserved individual championship medal. Laura has learnt from her previous experiences with “Dan” – she didn’t quite have her dressage prep right in Tokyo and “tried to wrap him up too much, so he came out like a raging bull” at the 2022 worlds, where they had a run-out across country – so this could be their time.

Tom McEwen and JL Dublin

JL Dublin was European champion in 2021 with Nicola Wilson, before Tom took over the ride after her serious accident at Badminton 2022. The pair’s excellent form since was interrupted by a run-out at Aachen last year and then Tom fell off when the pair had an awkward jump out of the water at the Europeans, having already broken a frangible. They’ve rebuilt with two top-three placings at five-star since. Tom, a team gold and individual silver medallist at the last Olympics, loves riding under pressure and could make it another podium finish.

Yasmin Ingham and Banzai Du Loir (alternates)

Yasmin has long said Banzai is a horse for Paris and this pair of Olympic debutants made a meteoric rise to blast to individual gold at their first senior championship in 2022. There have, perhaps not surprisingly, been some blips since – run-outs at Kentucky and the Europeans last year – but hopefully those have only served to sharpen them up. They have great form this spring and if they get the call-up, they have the ability to be up among the leaders from the first phase, so individual honours are possible if everything goes to plan.

Other Olympic eventing individual medal contenders

Alex Hua Tian (China)

Jilsonne Van Bareelhof has never had a really high-profile result, but he does a very fancy dressage test, so don’t forget him. Cross-country time might be his nemesis. Eighth at Rio is Cheshire-based Alex’s best result in three Olympic appearances.

Michael Jung (Germany)

Chipmunk FRH is the holder of the record finishing score at five-star and the winner of an extraordinary 23 international events – and yet he has never claimed an individual gold. Could he put that right here and give Michael a third Olympic title, after 2012 and 2016 on La Biosthetique-Sam FBW?

Boyd Martin (USA)

Boyd comes to his fourth Olympics in search of a first medal. Fedarman B has been eighth at five-star twice and has a host of good four-star placings. Won’t lead the dressage, but have the right sort of profile to move up.

Austin O’Connor (Ireland)

Austin and Colorado Blue rose from the alternate spot to be best of the Irish at the last Olympics and have since had serious form, capped by winning Maryland 5 Star last year. Austin and “Salty” scored a personal best dressage to finish second at Bramham CCI4*-S last month, a repeat of which could put them in the mix.

Tim Price (New Zealand)

Falco doesn’t have a foot-perfect record, but on top form he’s one of the very best, as his win at Pau 2021 and double world bronze medals prove. He’s made a comeback from having a tumour removed last year. Tim seeks a first Olympic medal (or two).

Kazuma Tomoto (Japan)

Kazu, who is based with William Fox-Pitt, and Vinci De La Vigne JRA were fourth individually in Tokyo and could make the step up to the podium. They’ve had good form since, bar two falls, which are hopefully behind them now.

Nicolas Touzaint (France)

This is Nicolas’s sixth Olympics and he’s won two team medals, including gold in 2004. Diabolo Menthe makes his championship debut but has been first, second and third in his three CCI4*-L runs so could spring a surprise.

Felix Vogg (Swizerland)

A third Olympics for the Swiss rider, who was top 20 in Tokyo. Dao De l’Océan is at his first championship and quite inexperienced, but his record of consistent dressage in the 20s and double clears or one down makes him one to watch.

H&H’s eventing editor’s Olympic eventing individual podium

To read Horse & Hound’s full Paris Olympic magazine preview, pick up a copy of the magazine in shops from Thursday 18 July, or order a single copy online for delivery by post. Horse & Hound’s full 19-page Olympic form guide, featuring exclusive insight into every combinations competing in Paris, will be on sale from Thursday 25 July ahead of competition starting on Saturday 27 July.

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the Paris Olympics, Royal International, Burghley and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now