Two riders leave competition at Maryland 5 Star final trot-up, including one Brit





Piggy March is one of two competitors to leave the five-star competition at the Mars Maryland 5 Star final trot-up.

The British rider’s mount, John and Chloe Perry and Alison Swinburn’s five-star debutant Brookfield Cavalier Cruise, was sent to the holding box and Piggy then decided to withdraw. The pair had been fifth overnight.

The ground jury also sent Erin Kanara’s ride Campground, owned by Marnie Kelly and eighth after yesterday’s cross-country, to the holding box. The US competitor re-presented, but Campground was eliminated.

Maryland 5 Star final trot-up: 14 progress

The other 14 cross-country finishers were all passed by the ground jury, consisting of president Judy Hancock (Britain), Robert Stevenson (USA) and Andrew Bennie (New Zealand), at the Mars Maryland 5 Star final trot-up.

Data analytics company EquiRatings say overnight leader Oliver Townend now has a 68% chance of winning the event on Paul Ridgeon’s Cooley Rosalent. William Fox-Pitt sits second and has a 27% win chance with Amanda Gould’s Grafennacht.

Cooley Rosalent is only nine years old. The last nine-year-old to win at five-star was Oslo, William’s ride, who took the Blenheim Horse Trials eight- and nine-year-old class and then Pau Horse Trials in 2011. Cooley Rosalent has already won that Blenheim young horse class this autumn and now bids to emulate Oslo’s five-star triumph.

Should William win, he will extend his record of five-star victories – he currently tops the all-time leaderboard with 14 and he has won every northern hemisphere five-star except Maryland.

The five-star showjumping starts at 2pm local time (7pm British time).

