It’s nearly time for the US autumn five-star, so let’s find out how to watch Mars Maryland 5 Star live.

At a glance

How to watch Maryland 5 Star live stream

The five-star action, plus the three-star and the Young Event Horse East Coast Championships, will be shown on ClipMyHorse.tv. Premium membership costs £207.99 if paid annually.

Watch Maryland 5 Star on TV

Maryland Public Television will have a live regional broadcast coverage of the five-star competition, plus a replay of the action each evening on Saturday and Sunday.

The Sunday broadcast, from 1.30pm local time, will include a half-hour pre-competition show highlighting the other activities and attractions are Maryland, including the 4th annual Maryland Corgi Cup, with races featuring some 125 corgis.

Maryland 5 Star timetable

Maryland works on EDT, which is currently five hours behind BST.

The five-star timetable is as follows:

Wednesday, 15 October: first trot-up at 2pm local time (7pm British time)

Thursday, 16 October: dressage at 2pm local time (7pm British time)

Friday, 17 October: dressage at 2pm local time (7pm British time)

Saturday, 18 October: cross-country at 2pm local time (7pm British time)

Sunday, 19 October: final trot-up immediately following the three-star trot-up at 9am local time (2pm British time); showjumping at 2pm local time (7pm British time)

How to watch Maryland 5 Star live from anywhere

While it is not necessary to use a VPN to access ClipMyHorse’s live stream, if you would like to protect your online viewing from being monitored by third-parties, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help you do this. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t able to track what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. We’d suggest using a paid-for service such as NordVPN, where you can get 73% off, which offers a 100% risk-free money back guarantee. If you’re not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access.

3. Then head over to ClipMyHorse.TV on your browser or device and enjoy the livestream.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

