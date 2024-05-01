



France’s Pierre Le Goupil will be the cross-country course-designer at Mars Maryland 5 Star from 2025 and will hold the role until at least after the 2027 event.

Ian Stark, who has been the designer since the inaugural five-star at the US venue in 2021, retires from designing at end of this year.

New Maryland 5 Star course-designer Pierre Le Goupil, 61, competed at the top level for 30 years before retiring from eventing in 2002.

He began organising events in 1995 and is the course-designer for the Olympics this year in Paris. He was also responsible for the track at last year’s European Championships at Haras du Pin and at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile.

Ian said: “I’m thrilled for the event that Pierre will be the new man. He has the talent, the imagination and the flair to succeed and I look forward to following his plans for the future of the course.

Pierre said he is “filled with gratitude towards the organising committee for their trust”.

“It’s a fabulous opportunity for me, and it’s also a great honour to succeed Ian Stark, who in less than three years, has greatly contributed to the event’s reputation,” he said.

Jeff Newman, president and CEO of the event committee, said: “We’re thrilled that Pierre has agreed to be our cross-country course-designer starting in 2025 for the Mars Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill presented by Brown Advisory building upon the incredible foundation that Ian Stark has created through this year.

“There is no position more important in eventing than the course-designer as it’s paramount both to ensure horse and athlete safety and the entertainment of our fans globally. We’re so fortunate and honoured to have two of the very best supporting Maryland as we continue to build upon our legacy as a world-class event at the highest level of the sport.”

You might also be interested in:

Oliver Townend names his sole Badminton ride to target Grand Slam of Eventing ‘The park is looking fantastic’: full steam ahead on final countdown to Badminton’s 75th anniversary British world number one becomes third rider to contest 100 five-stars ‘Vettings don’t matter, heart does’ – thoroughbred overcomes physical issues to complete Kentucky

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.