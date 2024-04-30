



Vettings have a valuable place in the horse world, giving buyers extra information about a horse they are considering buying, but every now and again a horse comes along who defies his physical limitations to perform at the highest level. Twilightslastgleam is one such horse.

“He’d never pass a vet. Vettings don’t matter, heart does,” Jennie Brannigan declared tearfully after finishing the cross-country at the Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event last Saturday on the 14-year-old thoroughbred.

Twilightslastgleam was bred by his owner Nina Gardner, by National Anthem. He has a fused back and Jennie and her team also have to manage issues in his stifle and the fact he has bad feet.

“I’m just emotional because it’s really hard for him to do it and he does it, bless him,” said Jennie. “He had a rough build-up as his feet were sore, he missed some work and we didn’t know if we were going to bring him. I was trying to take care of him around the course as I just wanted to bring him home.”

The pair finished with 1.2 time-faults and were the first combination to complete Derek di Grazia’s track after pathfinder Sara Kozumplik pulled up Rock Phantom when she had problems at the first water and Hannah Sue Hollberg, who should have been second out, withdrew Capitol HIM.

Jennie and Twilightslastgleam finished Kentucky in 16th place, the horse’s third completion at five-star as he was in the top 20 at Maryland 5 Star in 2022 and Kentucky last year. He also won the CCI4*-L at Bromont in Canada in 2022.

Twilightslastgleam was in training to race, but moved across to eventing when it was clear that career didn’t suit him.

Jennie was also 10th at Kentucky on her other ride, FE Lifestyle, who was 12th at Burghley Horse Trials last year and also belongs to Nina Gardner and her husband Tim.

