



The finishing touches are being made as Mars Badminton Horse Trials gears up for its 75th anniversary.

The opening day of dressage at the Gloucestershire five-star is a week tomorrow (Thursday, 9 May).

Event director Jane Tuckwell told H&H that preparations “are well in hand and the park is looking fantastic”.

“The cross-country course is looking spectacular and includes a new route and fences, which will make the Saturday all the more riveting and exciting,” she said.

Mrs Tuckwell added that early arrival on cross-country day is “strongly advised” and reminded competitors that tickets for all days must be bought in advance, as they will not be available on the gate.

“Don’t forget, the last two years, we have sold out of tickets for cross-country day, so please do not leave it until the last minute to purchase yours,” she said.

The 2021 European champion Nicola Wilson has previewed this year’s course for H&H. Read her full thoughts in Thursday’s (2 May) issue of the magazine and watch her walk three key combinations, which will be shared on the H&H website tomorrow.

Badminton has shared videos on its social channels to highlight how well conditions in the park have stood up to the wet spring.

“Everybody has been talking this year about the rain we’ve had – how have we managed to build the fences? Are we up to schedule? We are up to schedule,” said course designer Eric Winter in video clips shared last week, digging his heel in to show the footing and course are in “good shape”.

“The Badminton course is completely different to previous years. We’ve used some new little bits of ground, we have some new fences and old favourites back, so I think it’s going to be a really exciting year.”

To mark Badminton’s 75th anniversary, the horse trials has produced a special 30-minute programme on BadmintonTV, and spectators at the event will be able to visit a museum created in honour of the milestone that features photos and memorabilia.

“The display will no doubt evoke many memories of past competitors as it takes visitors through seven decades of eventing, charting how many things have changed, for instance in fashion, format and fence design, with other facets unchanged,” said Mrs Tuckwell.

“Put together by photographer Kit Houghton, journalist Kate Green and former competitor and press officer Julian Seaman, alongside Henson Franklyn, it will reflect the debt owed to the 10th Duke of Beaufort, who started the horse trials in 1949, and the movers and shakers behind its development.

“[It showcases] the extraordinary and moving achievements of horses and riders, the memorable victories – and the lighter moments. Artefacts on display include Ginny Elliot’s weightcloth, Richard Meade’s stopwatch, Andrew Nicholson’s record seventh Armada Dish and Jane Holderness-Roddam’s special Olympic reins.”

How to watch Badminton Horse Trials

If you are interested in watching the live action from Badminton Horse Trials from the comfort of your home, wherever you are in the world, you will need to subscribe to Badminton TV. To sign up, visit watch.badminton-horse.tv – click the “Sign Up” link in the top right corner of your screen, then follow the instructions. An annual subscription to Badminton TV costs £19.99 via the website and gives you 365 days of access to all of the content in the Badminton TV library, the ability to watch the action live, and the option to replay all of this year’s action later. Find out more…

Enjoy the best of Badminton with Horse & Hound

To ensure you keep up to date with all the breaking news, behind the scenes insight, and the best of the action throughout Badminton Horse Trials with no limits on how much you can read, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website from as little as £1 a week. Sign up now. And don’t miss our bumper 22-page magazine report on Badminton, including in-depth analysis and exclusive comments from top names, in the issue of Horse & Hound dated 16 May.

You may also be interested in…