



Foreign riders, led by New Zealand’s Monica Spencer, took control of the Mars Maryland 5 Star dressage on the second day of action (Friday, 17 October), holding four of the top six positions on the leaderboard ahead of cross-country.

Monica scored a new personal best of 23.7 with the 14-year-old thoroughbred Artist, saying: “He was amazing – he was offering so much energy and I was like, ‘Whoa boy, whoa Max.’ But we held it together, he stayed with me and showed off, which was really nice.”

Since they burst into the spotlight with world team bronze in 2022, Monica and Artist have become a consistent five-star combination, with four top-11 results at the level including seventh here in 2023 and 11th at Burghley Horse Trials last year. Monica and her family – husband Spence (Andrew) and son Gus – have based in the USA since the winter of 2023-2024.

Today, Monica Spencer and Artist pulled off a polished, fluent, relaxed Maryland 5 Star dressage test, showing their established partnership throughout. They scored nines from British ground jury president Sandy Phillips at C for their confident second counter canter and flying change and for the collective harmony mark, as well as garnering eights from all the judges.

Looking ahead to tomorrow’s cross-country over Pierre Le Goupil’s track Monica said: “I don’t think it’s going to be a dressage competition, it’s serious out there. There is some really different stuff I have never seen before, so it will be interesting to see how the day unfolds.”

Caroline Pamukcu is now best of the home side riders, sitting second with her third of three rides, HSH Blake, on a score of 28.3. This 10-year-old horse, who belongs to Mollie Hoff, the rider, her mother Sherrie Martin and husband Deniz Pamukcu, was Caroline’s ride at the Paris Olympics and makes his five-star debut here.

The pair excelled in the trotwork and later canter today, with Blake just showing a little of his inexperience in the first two flying changes.

Switzerland’s Felix Vogg now holds third, with another seasoned 14-year-old, his own Cartania, who has had three top-15 finishes at British five-stars, as well as eighth at the 2021 Europeans and 14th at the 2022 World Championships.

“We started competing together over here in the USA. I bought her in England, then brought her here when I lived here. Since then she’s gone well and we’ve decided she’s a better five-star than championship horse – she’s doing all this stuff and she’s really good at it,” said Felix.

The Swiss combination scored 28.7, pulling off an active, engaged test, which could at times have been a little softer and rounder in the neck and with more balance shown in the counter canter.

New Zealander Jonelle Price (Nikki Axon and Merrill Halstead’s Chilli’s Morning Star) and the USA’s Boyd Martin (Yankee Creek Ranch LLC’s Commando 3) share fourth, having both scored 30.3.

Jonelle’s otherwise strong marks dropped down to fours in the first and final flying changes, while Boyd and Commando 3’s quality work was just marred by a weakness in collecting the canter out of movements such as the extended canter and stretch circle.

Jonelle’s compatriot Tayla Mason, another New Zealander based in Britain, is sixth on Centennial, just 0.1 of a penalty behind the pair sharing fourth, with Boyd’s leader from Thursday, Luke 140, in seventh.

Britain’s sole contender, Alex Bragg, lies 16th of the 22 starters at the conclusion of dressage, after a tricky ride yesterday when Quindiva became quite lit up and sensitive.

