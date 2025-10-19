



Alex Bragg has reported that Quindiva is “really happy in herself” and is being treated for an overreach injury, after he retired on the Mars Maryland 5 Star cross-country course yesterday (Saturday, 18 October).

The British rider and The Roe Family’s 15-year-old mare were having a super round up until the big step down at the Fair Hill International Drop at fence 27a. Quindiva refused twice here and Alex then put his hand up, indicating retirement, and left the course.

“She was absolutely brilliant up to that point – full of gallop and jump and eating it up,” Alex Bragg told H&H about the earlier part of his Maryland 5 Star cross-country performance. “The rest of the round showed so much quality and class. She didn’t give me any indication that was coming so it was a surprise.

“I hacked her back and she recovered so well. When we checked her over, we realised she had an overreach and was tender on that heel. Most horses would push through with the adrenalin, but she is a very sensitive mare and perhaps that was the reason – that she was a bit sore and so thought about the drop down.

“You can think of many reasons – she also hasn’t done a lot this year – but the sad reality is it was going brilliantly up to minute nine, but it wasn’t meant to be and we couldn’t quite execute it to the finish, with an abrupt end to her round.”

Alex added that when Quindiva “decides yes, she’s all go, when she decides no, she can be a bit stubborn, so you have to accept it’s not your day and not push the point and create an unhappy moment for her”, so he didn’t ride her super strongly when he re-presented after her first refusal.

He said: “I gave her time to process it, then thought let’s circle away and see if she’s positive about the question. I could feel she was a bit backward and holding her breath and at that point, she’s not in it, so I had to just hold my hand up and walk back.

“It’s one of the most difficult things to do, but with experience you learn when to call it a day rather than forcing something that’s not going to happen.”

Alex reported that Quindiva “looks really perky and in super condition” today.

“She is just a bit tender on that overreach and I imagine it stings – obviously we are treating that and dealing with it. Luckily it’s a superficial issue and she’ll be right as rain in a few days,” he said.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now