



Welcome to Horse & Hound’s live blog from Mars Badminton Horse Trials. This page will keep you abreast of all the breaking news as it happens throughout Britain’s spring five-star event from the first horse inspection on Wednesday 7 May until the final key showjumping rounds on Sunday 11 May.

The H&H’s top eventing reporting team of Pippa Roome, Martha Terry, Lucy Elder and Gemma Redrup will be busy on site, interviewing riders, chasing down stories, shooting videos and more, while Carol Phillips will be working remotely to ensure all the news you want to know about is at your finger tips.

This service will automatically display the latest news and updates as they are released, without you having to constantly refresh your browser, so keep us on throughout the event and you shouldn’t miss a thing. *NB* This is a live blog service. It is not a live stream. If you wish to watch the action, you will need to subscribe to Badminton TV – details below.





How to watch Badminton Horse Trials

If you want to watch the live action from Badminton Horse Trials from the comfort of your home, wherever you are in the world, you will need to subscribe to Badminton TV. This year, Badminton TV has teamed up with ClipMyHorse.TV, but you do not need a full ClipMyHorse.TV subscription to watch Badminton – you can just subscribe to Badminton TV for £21.99. Go to clipmyhorse.tv/en_GB/badminton to subscribe or to activate your account as an existing Badminton TV subscriber. If you are already a ClipMyHorse.TV premium member, Badminton TV is included in your subscription. As part of Badminton TV, you can enjoy the documentary programme Legends and Legacy, a fly-on-the-wall insight into the 2024 event and preview of 2025.

