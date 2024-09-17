Delight as new title sponsor secured for Blenheim Horse Trials





Organisers of Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials are “delighted” to confirm Agria as the event’s title sponsor.

The insurer has committed to a three-year deal from 2025.

“I have been impressed with Agria’s game-changing policies and how horse owners have embraced Agria and its unique lifetime equine insurance. So we could not be more delighted to welcome the company as our title sponsor next year,” said Katrina Midgley, organiser of Blenheim on behalf of Stable Events. “Agria’s three-year sponsorship commitment demonstrates its strong support for Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials and the wider sport of eventing. We look forward to working closely with a partner that has horse welfare at its core.”

The event, which runs this year from 19 to 22 September, features CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-year-olds and CCI4*-L classes.

Some 800 grassroots riders will also contest the riding and Pony Club eventer challenges, and the Retraining of Racehorses regional championships.

British Eventing (BE) ran Blenheim Horse Trials until 2020; that December, The Jockey Club was awarded a five-year contract as organisers. The Jockey Club ran it for two years, and current organisers Stable Events took over last year.

Agria UK CEO Vicki Wentworth said: “As a Swedish-born company which insured its first animal, a horse, over 130 years ago, we’re very proud to be joining Blenheim as the title sponsor in what will be the 35th anniversary of its first event.

“We are a company that believes in giving every horse access to the best possible protection and veterinary care, so we’re delighted to be supporting an event which hosts horses ranging from Olympians to family fun horses and former racehorses — and we are already a partner of RoR. We very much look forward to helping Blenheim thrive over the coming years.”

