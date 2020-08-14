Start of new era for Blenheim Horse Trials as British Eventing steps away

The director of the SsangYong Blenheim Palace Horse Trials has paid tribute to the “tremendous support” from all involved as British Eventing (BE) announces it is to stop running the event.

In a statement released today (14 August), BE said it has made the decision that it will no longer organise the event, which had already been cancelled this year owing to the coronavirus.

“Blenheim Palace Horse Trials has, for a long time, been the only horse trials which has been managed by British Eventing,” the statement said.

“The break caused by the cancellation of the event this year has given the BE board the opportunity to reassess the organisation structure of the event, and the decision has been made that BE will focus on the delivery of core sport.

“The fixture, which holds a CCI4*-L and the CCI4*-S competition for eight- and nine-year-old horses remains a pinnacle in the eventing calendar. BE, Blenheim Palace and SsangYong Motors remain committed to the event being held from 2021.”

BE asked anyone interested in running the event from next year to get in touch.

CEO Jude Matthews said: “It is with regret that we have made the decision to cease organising the SsangYong Blenheim Palace Horse Trials, and it marks the end of an era for British Eventing.

“The event team, led by Mandy Hervieu, have done a fantastic job over the years, and the organising committee has provided a vast amount of time and knowledge to support the running of the event.

“I would also like to thank all those who have volunteered over the years for their support of the event, we could not have done it without you.

“We would welcome hearing from any interested parties in the first instance, with a tender process due to be concluded by the end of this year.”

Ms Hervieu said she has enjoyed being involved in the “rollercoaster” of organising Blenheim for over 15 years.

“While the last 13 have been at the helm, I could not have done it without a tremendous amount of support from my husband, friends, fabulous office teams and army of volunteers,” she said.

“I’ve also had the pleasure of working with some great sponsors, trade stand holders, contractors and staff who have helped us make the event what it is — something we all should be justifiably proud of.

“We have all loved seeing competitors of all levels enjoying their sport, and their owners proud of what they and their amazing horses have achieved, but now is time for something new and so I am looking forward to enjoying my new horse and I hope a season of great hunting and having some quality time to spend with my friends and family.”

Further information is available from sport@britisheventing.com.

