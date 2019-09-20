Blenheim CCI4*-L cross-country 2019: take a look at the fences competitors will face on course

Combinations competing in the CCI4*-L class at the 2019 SsangYong Blenheim Palace Horse Trials will have 25 testing fences in front of them when they leave the start box on Saturday (21 September).
Take a look below to see what course designer David Evans has in store…
Fence 1: Voltaire Design Saddle Rack
Fence 2: Team Blenheim ‘A Little help from our Friends’ House
Fence 3: Ssurprisingly SsangYong Stick Pile
Fence 4abc (including alternative): Horse Trials Support Group Supporting Team GBR Complex
Fence 5: Suregrow Flyer Fence
Fence 6ab: Blenheim Palace Dew Pond
Fence 7ab (there is another option on the far side of the arena): Korando Main Event
Fence 8: Rexton Launch
Fence 9abc: SUV Oxer to SsangYong Double of Dragons
Fence 10: Dodson & Horrell Balancer Bars
Fence 11ab: Rails to Cotswold Life Wall
Fence 12: Little Beauty Roll Top
Fence 13ab: Rowan Barbary Soft N Soak
Fence 14: SsangYong Musso Crossing
Fence 15ab: Cross Country AP Roundabout
Fence 16: Elliott of London Waney Box
Fence 17abcd: Courseview Picnic Table
Fence 18: Horsebox Seller Chassis Spread
Fence 19abc: British Eventing Birds Nests
Fence 20: Kubota Log
Fence 21: Prestek Flower Boxes
Fence 22ab: Abingdon & Witney Hedge Hoppers
Fence 23: Farmability Pallisade
Fence 24ab: Mactaggart & Mickle Houses
Fence 25: Jenkinson Home to Bed
