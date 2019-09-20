Blenheim CCI4*-L cross-country 2019: take a look at the fences competitors will face on course

Combinations competing in the CCI4*-L class at the 2019 SsangYong Blenheim Palace Horse Trials will have 25 testing fences in front of them when they leave the start box on Saturday (21 September).

Take a look below to see what course designer David Evans has in store…

Fence 1: Voltaire Design Saddle Rack

Fence 2: Team Blenheim ‘A Little help from our Friends’ House

Fence 3: Ssurprisingly SsangYong Stick Pile

Fence 4abc (including alternative): Horse Trials Support Group Supporting Team GBR Complex

Fence 5: Suregrow Flyer Fence

Fence 6ab: Blenheim Palace Dew Pond

Fence 7ab (there is another option on the far side of the arena): Korando Main Event

Fence 8: Rexton Launch

Fence 9abc: SUV Oxer to SsangYong Double of Dragons

Fence 10: Dodson & Horrell Balancer Bars

Fence 11ab: Rails to Cotswold Life Wall

Fence 12: Little Beauty Roll Top

Fence 13ab: Rowan Barbary Soft N Soak

Fence 14: SsangYong Musso Crossing

Fence 15ab: Cross Country AP Roundabout

Fence 16: Elliott of London Waney Box

Fence 17abcd: Courseview Picnic Table

Fence 18: Horsebox Seller Chassis Spread

Fence 19abc: British Eventing Birds Nests

Fence 20: Kubota Log

Fence 21: Prestek Flower Boxes

Fence 22ab: Abingdon & Witney Hedge Hoppers

Fence 23: Farmability Pallisade

Fence 24ab: Mactaggart & Mickle Houses

Fence 25: Jenkinson Home to Bed



