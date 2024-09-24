A Clydesdale HOYS-bound with youngest rider, Rivals coming to your TV, and other things the horse world is talking about

{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    • Teenager heads to HOYS on home-bred heavy horse

    A 15-year-old rider is set to become the youngest competitor to ever take part in the ridden heavy horse of the year final at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) with her family’s home-bred Clydesdale. Colleen and Barry Marshall’s Burgess Outon Miracle, a six-year-old mare by Eskechraggan Ernest, piced up her HOYS ticket at Fife Show with their daughter Kaitlyn, who was just 14 at the time, in the saddle. Kaitlyn backed Miracle last year after outgrowing her 14.2hh and the partnership has gone from strength to strength even since. “As a family we are so proud of Kaitlyn; to have achieved all this in such a short time and at such a young age is an inspiration,” said Colleen.

    Are you ready for Rivals?

    David Tennant playing Lord Tony Baddingham in Rivals.

    The highly anticipated adaptation of Jilly Cooper’s best-selling novel Rivals will be available to watch on TV from Friday, 18 October on Disney+ and Hulu. The eight-part “bonkbuster” follows the competition and rivalry between two ambitious and charismatic men, “dashing ex-Olympian, Tory MP and incorrigible rake” Rupert Campbell-Black, played by Alex Hassell, and Lord Tony Baddingham, played by David Tennant. The steamy classic is set in 1986, when deals are brokered in boardrooms, as well as bedrooms – and nobody can be sure who will come out on top. If you’re in the UK, it costs £4.99 per month to sign up to Disney+; in the US it costs $7.99 per month to sign up to Hulu or $9.99 for Hulu and Disney+ together.

    Young jumping stallion prompts €1m bidding war

    Codex Diaz Z was top lot at the recent Zangersheide auction.

    Auction top lot Codex Diaz Z ((Codex One Z x Cornet Obolensky).

    The top lot at the debut Zangersheide Quality Jumpers powered by MBA auction was a seven-year-old stallion Codex Diaz Z (Codex One Z x Cornet Obolensky), who fetched a whopping €1m (£834,000). An intense bidding war broke out on Thursday evening (19 September) at the FEI WBFSH Jumping World Breeding Championship for Young Horses at Zangersheide in Belgium and the striking grey finally sold for the seven-figure price tag to a buyer from Germany.

    H&H website editor
    Carol is an experienced journalist and editor, who is also a passionate amateur rider and dedicated horse owner, having ridden since childhood. She has a particular interest in the emotional well-being and ethical training of horses, alongside veterinary matters, having garnered extensive first-hand experience of numerous equine health conditions through more than 30 years of horse ownership.
