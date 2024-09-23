Ban for man who left two-year-old tied to cart while he went to the pub





A man who left a neglected two-year-old pony tied to a cart in a supermarket car park while he went to the pub has been banned from owning horses.

James Price, of Taymuir Road, Cardiff, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates Court on 4 September. The 33-year-old admitted two animal welfare offences.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said people visiting the shop in Glen Road, Plympton, on 6 August 2023 were concerned about the pony tied up in the car park. Some offered her water and the police were called.

“Whilst he went to a nearby pub, Price had left the then two-year-old pony Coco without food or water and she was in a poor state of health, leading officers from Devon and Cornwall Police to take her into their possession, before calling a vet and the RSPCA to investigate further,” the spokesperson said.

The court heard that before the vet arrived, Coco was extremely hungry; after she was taken to a boarding stables and given food, ate “steadily throughout the day”. She also immediately drank 25 litres of water, and another 25 litres overnight.

In a witness statement, the vet described Coco as “quiet and lethargic and not behaving as a two year-old pony should”, the RSPCA spokesperson said.

The vet’s statement read: “She had a thin neck, her coat was dull, her nose had sunburn lesions and there was a sore on the right-hand side where the noseband part of her rope headcollar had been too tight.

“On her lower right-hand chest area was an area of broken skin with a scab forming where her driving harness had rubbed. Her hooves were ragged and evidence was seen that she had been recently shod, but there were three nails remaining which were sticking out sideways from her hind feet.”

RSPCA inspector Miranda Albinson, who was involved in investigating the case, said after sentencing: “I’d like to thank the members of the public for reporting their concerns about Coco to the local police, which allowed us then to be contacted and investigate her suffering.

“Coco was being treated in a completely inappropriate way, did not have her basic needs such as food and water provided, and at two years old, was far too young to be driving a cart and being worked. She also did not have a microchip, which is now mandatory for all horses.

“Coco was signed over to our care by Price before the case concluded, and I’m pleased to say she has made a good recovery and is looking for a new home.”

Price was banned from owning horses for seven years, which he cannot appeal for five years. He was given a 24-month community order, including 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days, for each offence, to run concurrently, and was fined £200 and ordered to pay £250 costs.

