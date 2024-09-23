



The top lot at the recent Zangersheide Quality Jumpers powered by MBA auction was a young stallion who fetched a whopping €1m (£834,000).

On Thursday evening (19 September) in Belgium, an intense bidding war broke out for seven-year-old Codex Diaz Z (Codex One Z x Cornet Obolensky), resulting in his seven-figure price tag. The youngster was sold to a buyer from Germany.

This debut auction was a collaboration between Judy Ann Melchior, Jens Baackmann and Christian Ahlmann, and held as part of the FEI WBFSH Jumping World Breeding Championship for Young Horses at Zangersheide in Belgium.

Auctioneer Frederik de Backer presented the collection of 26 lots, ranging from three-year-old potential showjumpers to nine-year-old proven performers with the striking Codex Diaz Z proving the highlight as the approved stallion son of the Aachen grand prix winner’s price soared to the €1m mark.

Changing hands for €900,000 was seven-year-old stallion Ay Caramba Z (Aganix Du Seigneur Z x Crowntano Z), who was also sold to Germany, while the third most expensive horse of the evening was six-year-old gelding Barack Z (Balounito x Arpeggio), for whom the hammer fell at €365,000 to a buyer from the United States.

A British bidder secured six-year-old approved stallion Dolomite Z (Diamant De Semilly x Caretano Z) for €310,000 and the hammer fell at €295,000 for eight-year-old Danger Z (Dominator 2000 Z x Calvados Z) to a Chinese buyer.

Among the three-year-olds to go under the hammer, the mare Annan Z, a daughter of Aganix Du Seigneur Z and Canturo, and a full sister to Ludger Beerbaum’s approved stallion Aberdeen Z, sold to the US for €240,000. The chestnut stallion Chacnan Van Het Weidehof Z (Chacco Blue x Kannan) sold for €110,000 to new German owners while Denzel The One Z, a son of Diablue PS and Ogano Sitte, changed hands for €98,000 finding a new home in the United States.

