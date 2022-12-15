‘One of the best ever’: six-year-old showjumper smashes records to sell for seven figures





A six-year-old showjumping mare billed by former owner Paul Schockemöhle as “one of the best we’ve seen” set an auction record selling for a staggering €4m (£3.49m).

Chyazint (pictured, above), formerly co-owned by Paul and her breeder Anna Christina Gansäuer, topped the 43rd PSI Auction (11 December) and set the highest price in the auction’s history.

The Casallco daughter, out of Heartbreaker mare Hyacint 2, started her career with Swedish rider Ebba Johansson and was acquired by the Auer family for the seven-figure sum.

“This is an unbelievable result,” said Paul.

“Chyazint is an absolute super talent, one of the best horses we have seen in all these years.

“Under the expert guidance of Ebba, she has developed into a truly absolutely exceptional jumper. The best riders in the world have tried to win this mare for themselves and I am sure that she will soon play a role in top international sport and at championship level.”

The proceeds from the 50 horses sold totalled €22,992,000 (£20,047,882), with two other horses also breaking the €1m barrier at the showjumping and dressage sale.

Fürstin Aura, by Fürst Jazz and out of a Don Schufro mare, was the highest-priced dressage horse, selling for €1,050,000 (£915,548) to a Belgian buyer. Seven-year-old showjumper LVS Vigo, formerly owned by Paul and who started his international career under Ireland’s Aoife McCabe and Germany’s Laura Klaphake, also broke the €1m mark.

The combined total for the showjumpers sold was €13,655,000 (£11,906,482), with an average price of €546,200 (£476,259). For the dressage horses, it was €9,337,000 (£8,141,400), with an average price of €373,480 (£325,656).

“The philosophy of Performance Sales International meets the buyer’s demand and is unique in the sport horse market,” said Ulli Kasselmann, who co-founded PSI with Paul

“Especially loyal customers rely on the relationship of trust à la PSI — a factor that is more important than ever, especially in these times.

“Our customers know that in most cases we have known the candidates in the PSI collection from birth and appreciate their good upbringing as well as their initial training.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.