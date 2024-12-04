£5m filly tops the list in £57m horse sale





There was roaring trade at the Tattersalls December Mares Sale in Newmarket yesterday (3 December). It proved to be a record-breaking event, with a turnover of 55,168,500 guineas (£57,926,925) – the highest grossing day in European auction history.

The top lot was Group One 2024 Irish Oaks winner You Go To Me, who was knocked down for 4.8m guineas (£5.04m). This daughter of Nathaniel was the first filly offered for sale in the year of her Classic triumph for 40 years.

Consigned by Newsells Park Stud, You Got To Me was bought by Amo Racing’s Kia Joorabchian, who has spent a considerable amount of money in recent months, securing horses to expand his operation.

“We are trying to do the right thing. We have to compete, and we have been trying to compete for many years and have probably burnt so much cash by trying to do it, by trying to pick the next one – why try to pick the next one when you have the one here?” said Kia. “We were getting to a point that we were thinking she was overpriced but she could be very cheap in the long run. At least we know she is proven, she won the Irish Oaks amazingly.

“We bought a beautiful Frankel yearling filly for 4.4m [guineas] and so to buy a Classic winner at 4.8m [guineas] felt like it wasn’t such a bad move.”

You Got To Me has been trained throughout her career by Ralph Beckett and Kia said she will probably stay in training with him and will race next year.

“If you buy a horse like that, you always let the trainer who’s done an amazing job with her carry on,” Kia said.

Moving forwards, a career as a broodmare will be on the cards for You Got To Me.

“We’ve got strong stallions going into the market now and I want to back them,” said Kia. “She will probably stay in training one more year, but with King Of Steel, Bucanero Fuerte, Persian Force and Go Bears Go, they could all easily fit her.”

