‘She’s going to be just fabulous’: filly sets record with eye-watering AU$10m price tag

The only foal of super mare Winx has set a new record price by selling for AU$10 million (£5,219,055) at auction to her famous dam’s part-owner.

The 2022 filly (“Lot 391”), by Pierro, was consigned by powerhouse operation Coolmore and sold for the record sum to Woppitt Bloodstock following an electric bidding war with Resolute Racing’s John Stewart on the second day of the Inglis Easter Yearling Sale in Australia.

She is currently the sole living offspring of Winx, the exceptional mare who won 25 Group Ones during her racing career.

The auction house has stated that this is a new world record price for a yearling filly. It also sets a new yearling record price in the Southern Hemisphere.

“I didn’t come here to buy this horse originally. We put her up for auction and then in the past few weeks, all of the family, we started to miss our ‘daughter/granddaughter’ so we just decided as best we could, if we could get her, we would,’’ said Woppitt Bloodstock’s Debbie Kepitis said post-sale.

“I am privileged to have been able to secure this filly on behalf of my family. She’s Australian for ever and she’s going to be just fabulous. Thank you to everybody around the world who has taken this on board, it’s been thrilling to watch it and we’re lucky enough that we came out winners.”

Coolmore’s Tom Magnier said he had never seen anything like it.

“You wouldn’t see this anywhere else in the world,’’ Magnier said. “You wouldn’t see the build-up, you wouldn’t see the hype and atmosphere today, I’ve never witnessed anything like it at any auction house around the world.

“It’s just the perfect story. I knew she was going to make a very high figure because somebody is buying history. She is a classic, a collectors’ item and there’s only one person who deserved this today, and that’s Debbie.

“It’s a dream story. I don’t think you can put a value on a filly like that. It’s just incredible, I’m delighted.”

