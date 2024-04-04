Joy as fan favourite superstar mare delivers first foal





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Fan favourite dual Champion Hurdle winner Honeysuckle has safely delivered her first foal.

The filly, by Walk In The Park, was born at 11.30pm on Good Friday (29 March), and mare and foal are both reported to be “doing well”.

Peter Molony, racing manager to Honeysuckle’s owner Kenny Alexander, shared photos of “little Honey” on X (formerly Twitter).

He said he had a “lovely welcome” on arriving to visit the pair at stud in Scotland, along with sweet pictures of the foal.

Honeysuckle bowed out after winning the Mares’ Hurdle at the 2023 Cheltenham Festival, her 13th Grade One victory. It was her fourth consecutive Cheltenham Festival success and her 17th win from 19 starts in a glittering career, which featured back-to-back Champion Hurdle victories in 2021 and 2022 and more than £1.4m in prize money.

The British-bred mare, trained by Henry de Bromhead, was partnered by jockey Rachael Blackmore in every start under Rules. In the two races she was beaten, she still never finished lower than third.

Honeysuckle, who is by Sulamani and out of Lando mare First Royal, was bred at Glanvilles Stud in Dorset, which is run by Geoffrey Guy – also a major event horse owner/breeder and supporter of the equine world – and Doug and Lucy Proctor.

She is reportedly expected to visit Blue Bresil, sire of 2023 Champion Hurdle hero Constitution Hill, later this year.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.