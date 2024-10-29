A ‘significant moment’ as endangered species foal born in the UK





tthew The birth of one of Africa’s most endangered large mammals has been described as a “significant moment” for the species.

Keepers at West Midlands Safari Park were delighted when 14-year-old Grevy’s zebra Akuna gave birth to a healthy colt in the early hours of 19 October.

The species is declining in the wild; it is estimated that only about 3,000 remain.

Head keeper of ungulates Lisa Watkins said “We are all over the moon with the safe arrival of a Grevy’s zebra foal after what has been a long wait. Every birth is important, as these zebras are endangered in the wild, with 90% of the population being found in northern Kenya. Threats include hunting, habitat loss and in recent years severe drought.

“All animals born at the park this year have names beginning with the letter M, so we have decided to call him Manilow, Manny for short, which keepers thought worked well alongside his big sister’s name, Lola.”

Grevy’s are the largest of the zebra species, weighing between 350kg and 450kg as adults, and the rarest. Foals are born with reddish-brown stripes, which darken as they get older.

West Midlands Safari Park’s Grevy’s zebra are part of a European programme dedicated to conserving endangered species, as part of which the park has donated funds to the Grevy’s Zebra Trust, to help with conservation efforts in the wild.

Manny will soon be introduced to those who share his home on the safari, which include white rhinos, antelope, Congo buffalo and giraffes.

“Both mum and foal are thriving and Manilow is getting used to his surroundings, plus Lola is delighted to have a playmate,” Ms Watkins said. “We hope that guests will get to see them out on the safari soon, weather dependent.”

