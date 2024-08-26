‘A great moment’: celebration as critically endangered foal born in UK





A safari park has hailed the birth of a Somali wild ass foal in the UK as a “great moment” for the critically endangered species.

Somali wild ass mare Lahra gave birth to a healthy foal at Knowsley Safari, Merseyside, on 10 August.

The colt, who is yet to be named, is believed to be the first male of his species born in the UK this year. He joins his father Hansi at the park.

Knowsley Safari animal keepers said Lahra is an “extremely proud mum”, and keeping her distance from the other females in the group so she can protect and bond with her foal.

The Somali wild ass is a subspecies of the African wild ass and classed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with only a few hundred left in the wild. They are found in restricted parts of the Ethiopian desert and northeast Eritrean mountains, and known for their blue-grey coat, light-coloured bellies and distinctive black-striped legs.

A Knowsley Safari spokesperson described them as an “extremely resilient species”, that survive in harsh habitats by feeding on thorny bushes and tough grasses.

“However, with limited access to water and food and being increasingly hunted for food and medicinal beliefs, the species has been facing an extremely high risk of extinction in the wild since its severe decline in the 1970s,” the spokesperson said.

“Estimates suggest there are just 200 mature individuals left, so urgent action is needed to save this species before it disappears completely. Captive breeding programmes are extremely important for Somali wild ass and the addition of even one new foal is a huge boost for its ever-dwindling population.”

Lindsay Banks, Knowsley Safari ungulates team manager, said the foal’s birth is a “great moment” for the park and the wider species.

“There are so few in the world because they’re threatened by habitat loss, hunting, and competition with domestic livestock for resources. It means breeding programmes like ours are crucial for the species’ survival. If they stopped, Somali wild ass could face extinction,” she said.

“Somali wild ass are often mistaken for donkeys, but they are a fabulous species in their own right and deserve more awareness and appreciation. I’m sure visitors will grow to love Somali wild ass as much as we do when they get to watch our new bundle of energy give his mum the run around on the safari drive.”

