‘Special horse’ breaks sale’s record with £1.47m price tag





An Acclamation colt has sold for a record price on day one of the 2025 Tattersalls Craven Breeze Up sale (15-16 April).

Lot 17, Willie Browne’s two-year-old colt out of Blue Willow mare Exceed and Excel, was knocked down for 1,400,000 guineas (£1.47m) to Anthony Stroud on behalf of Godolphin. Mr Browne broke his own record for this sale, set in 2015 when a War Front colt sold for 1,150,000 guineas.

“I can’t believe it. I believed he would sell well and that he might get to 500,000 or 600,000 guineas,” said Mr Browne.

“He was a beautiful yearling that I paid €70,000 (£59,958) for. On 1 February when we started doing a bit of work, straight away he started to stand out but he is also so sound, so easy to train, he has a great mind. I do believe he is a very special horse.”

Acclamation has sired Group One winners, and Blue Willow is a sister to three black type performers from the family of champion two-year-old filly Lemon Souffle.

“He did a very good breeze and a very good gallop out and is a lovely horse,” Mr Stroud said. “It just shows how vibrant the breeze up sale is, there were so many people on him – not just two, I think there were four or five. It just shows the appetite to buy horses at this sale.

“I thought this sale would be strong, but I did not think this horse would be so expensive. We have a few on the list and he was one of them. He goes to [trainer] Charlie Appleby and no one does a better job, he is the best. It is great for Willie Browne, he has been doing the job for a long time. It is lovely for him.”

Other notable sales included lot 82, a St Mark’s Basilica colt who sold for 750,000 guineas to Amo Racing, and lot 5, a Havana Grey colt who sold for 650,000 guineas to Godolphin. A Havana Grey filly, lot 65, was knocked down for 375,000 to Stroud Coleman Bloodstock.

A Tattersalls spokesperson reported “strong trade” throughout the session; the median and average were up 18% and 40% respectively from the equivalent session in 2024. The sale continues at 5.45pm today (16 April).

