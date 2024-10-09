‘He definitely stands out’: former eventing pony shines in the ring en route to HOYS triumph





A striking grey New Forest gelding shone bright as he landed the top spot in the 2024 HOYS New Forest pony of the year final at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

Beverley Bayes’ Ravenstone Fudge II and Stephanie Turner reigned in a quality field, adding this result to numerous county show wins and a second place achieved at the Royal International final in July.

Fudge, a 12-year-old by Furzey Lodge Zennica out of Hyde Alice, was bred by Pat Throne.

Prior to his show ring career, he was an eventing pony. He joined Stephanie three years ago.

“He’d got to his limit and he’d started to not enjoy the eventing,” Stephanie said. “He was sent to me by his previous owner to do a bit and sell on. She had a very good eye and she knew I’d like him; she was right as he is a very substantial pony. Fortunately, Beverley, who was in my yard, bought him. Beverley wanted something a bit different, and as he’s grey he definitely stands out from all the others.”

Fudge went to London International to represent his breed in the M&M supreme final last December. Stephanie has won in Arab ranks at HOYS and has picked up a second and third in the M&Ms in previous years.

“He’s a super pony and is so lovely,” said Stephanie, who runs her own yard. “You work so hard to get here and there’s so much hard graft behind the scenes that people don’t see.”

Second place in the 2024 HOYS New Forest pony of the year final went to Georgia Love aboard her own stallion Burley Burberry, while third spot was picked up by Sam Roberts riding the Dibdin Family’s Pittswood Carmen.

