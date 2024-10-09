Rider takes second HOYS title 10 years on – with son of her first winning ride





The very first champion of the NAF Bronze League final at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) has done it again 10 years later – on the son of her first winner.

Julia Helm and Helms Rossio triumphed by three tenths of a second to take the 2024 title, a decade after Julia did the same with Rossio’s dam Helms Tolu. Julia also finished second in the same final in 2015, on Eros 2000, who is Rossio’s sire.

“Ten years ago was the inaugural final of the bronze league; the first time it was ever run. To win 10 years later, at the 75th anniversary [of HOYS), is just absolutely fantastic,” Julia said, adding that both mother and son had been “fantastic campaigners”.

“I had the granddad too so it’s absolutely in the family!” she said.

Julia and the 16-year-old gelding were among only three combinations to jump clear in the first round, and she said she thought her jump-off time was beatable.

“He’s actually got quite a short, choppy stride; like his mum, he goes round and almost looks slow,” she said. “So it’s a surprise when he always comes out and wins; he just doesn’t take any time off round corners or anything like that, he just keeps moving. I actually felt I could have gone quicker, but in the end, it turned out to be enough.

“This is an absolute dream; any amateur, everyone just loves to even qualify. I woke up this morning and was just thankful I’d even got here, and whatever happened, happened, and then to win, again, I can’t put it into words.”

Silver winners

It was two in a row for 2023 NAF Silver League champions Lucy Gilbertson and Hip Girl, who are the first combination to secure back-to-back wins.

“I’m really proud,” Lucy said. “I think the pressure was off because it felt like I had done it once so I felt more relaxed that I could just go and enjoy it this time.

“I was quite early to go in the jump-off, so it was about going as fast as I could and hope the poles stay up. This is a great show and she is an incredible horse that has really made my dreams come true.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout Horse of the Year Show, London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout HOYS, Maryland, Pau, London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now