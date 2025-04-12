



For most of his career, Richard White has worked behind the scenes in the dressage world. But last year, at 63, he swapped the sidelines for centre stage, making his debut at the London International Horse Show – a clear reminder that new challenges aren’t limited by age.

“I’ve spent my career training others and supporting Kyra [Kyrklund],” says Richard. “But life has a funny way of twisting your path.”

Richard, a renowned coach and husband to Olympic medallist Kyra Kyrklund, had long prioritised training over competition. But when Kyra was forced to step back from riding in 2019 following a cancer diagnosis, it unexpectedly shifted the dynamic of their partnership.

“We had this Lusitano, Heroi Do Seixo, who was originally meant for Kyra,” Richard explains. “But when she stopped riding, I took over completely. Heroi was reaching grand prix level, and, well, I sort of got my arm twisted.

“Kyra had been asked to do a small demo at the Lusitano breed show at Windsor, and somehow I got roped in instead,” Richard recalls.

“Heroi loved it, and it was a real buzz for me too. I’d done stallion shows in Sweden but never competed beyond advanced medium – and that was a long time ago.”

That “twist” led Richard to a local show in an advanced class – his first competition in decades – in a tailcoat that hadn’t seen action for 30 years.

“As soon as I put it on, the imitation leather started crumbling everywhere,” he laughs. “I had black dandruff all over my white breeches. We were in absolute hysterics.”

What began as a light-hearted step back into the ring soon snowballed. Heroi took to competition with enthusiasm, and Richard found himself relishing the challenge of pushing towards grand prix level for the first time in his sixties.

It was a far cry from the Richard of a few years earlier, who feared he might not be able to ride at all.

“I needed two hip replacements, and I was in a lot of pain,” he explains. “Some days, I’d be out walking the dogs and suddenly couldn’t move. At home, I’d cling to the countertop just to get around.”

Even short rides were excruciating. “I’d get 10 minutes into a session and be struggling so much that Kyra would ask why I was even trying. It was terrifying.”

Determined not to give up, Richard sought out a specialist. “I found a fantastic doctor and had one hip replaced seven years ago, the other five years ago. I did all the rehab, and it’s been life-changing.”

Now, he’s back to riding two or three horses a day. “The grand prix special is still quite tough with all that extended trot,” he admits. “But I count my blessings that I can walk and ride pain-free. Competing is just the icing on the cake.”

Richard’s return to the ring has also given him a fresh perspective as a coach.

“I thought I was good at getting riders in the zone,” he says. “But I never fully appreciated how different the horse feels at a big show. I used to just say, ‘You have to get on with it.’ Now that I’ve been through it myself, I realised how tough it really is!”

His experience has reminded him that at any age, the nerves and thrill of the sport never fade.

“At my age, of course you get nerves – you don’t want to look like an idiot!” he smiles. “But I’m incredibly lucky. I have Kyra, and Heroi’s owner, Lynda Cameron, has been hugely supportive. We just go out there, do our best, and I’m amazed to have this opportunity.”

His advice? “You never stop progressing,” Richard says. “The moment you think you know everything about horses, they’ll teach you otherwise. I’ll probably never get another horse, so why not give it a go?”

