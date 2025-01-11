



“I’d always said I’d never get on a horse again,” admits 20-year-old Oliver Gould. It’s a surprising confession from someone who has just helped clinch a team bronze medal at the young rider European Championships, achieving personal bests in all three tests. Even more unexpected when you learn that his father, Andrew Gould, is one of Britain’s leading dressage riders.

Immersed in the world of horses from an early age, Oliver began riding at just four years old. However, despite his strong start, his journey came to an abrupt end during his early teens.

“I rode until I was about 13, but when I started secondary school, riding wasn’t particularly cool, and I had some issues with other kids,” Oliver explains. “The owners of my loan pony wanted him back, and it just seemed easier to walk away.”

It’s a scenario that will sound familiar to many boys who grow up riding. The pressures of school life, combined with the desire to fit in, often make sticking with the sport difficult.

Walking away felt like the right decision at the time, and for years, Oliver didn’t give riding a second thought.

“I didn’t ever plan on working with horses,” he says. “I thought that part of my life was over.”

But in 2019, everything changed during what Oliver describes as a spur-of-the-moment visit to Hickstead to watch his father compete. “I wasn’t even supposed to be there – it was a last-minute decision,” he recalls. “I remember watching Dad ride and I kind of got this jealous bug thinking, ‘Oh man, I used to be able to ride, I wish I could do that’.”

That spark of longing caught him off guard, but it stayed with him. That night, he decided to give it another try.

“I got on an old schoolmaster when we got back, and I tried to do all the tricks I’d seen, but of course, I couldn’t do any of it,” Oliver says with a laugh. Despite the initial struggle, something clicked, and what began as a casual ride soon turned into a full-fledged return to dressage.

For the rest of 2019, Oliver rode on weekends, gradually rebuilding his skills and confidence. He describes this period as a slow reintroduction to the sport, without any serious expectations. It wasn’t until the first national lockdown in March 2020 that his return truly gained momentum. With schools and workplaces closed, Oliver moved in with his father and began working with the horses full-time.

“As tough as lockdown was, it gave me the chance to really immerse myself in riding again,” Oliver explains. “I was learning on the job, and while it was challenging, I felt incredibly lucky to have that opportunity. We spent entire days at the yard, and it brought back that sense of community I’d missed.”

Despite returning to college for a year to study carpentry, Oliver continued riding part-time, steadily improving and deepening his commitment to the sport. By the time lockdown restrictions eased, it was clear that his passion for dressage had reignited—and this time, it wasn’t going away.

He credits much of his progress to those around him, including his father, who supported his comeback but didn’t hand him anything on a silver platter.

“In the beginning, I was either just walking them off or warming them up,” Oliver says. “Dad never handed me rides and I’d stay late mopping the floors and things like that. But as I got better I was able to ride the better horses for a little longer.

“But I don’t think any of it would ever have happened if I hadn’t gone to Hickstead that weekend. I wasn’t even meant to be there, it was a spur-of-the-moment thing.”

Asked whether he regrets the years away from riding, Oliver pauses before answering.

“No, I don’t regret it,” he says thoughtfully. “Stopping was my choice, which meant coming back was my choice, too. Taking that break gave me the chance to explore other things and figure out what I really wanted to do – I’m glad I did that.”

