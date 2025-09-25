{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
The Horse & Hound Podcast 169: Carl Hester reflects on his 13th Europeans, how judging is changing, and what might be next…

    • On our 169th episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, which is supported by NAF this month, we caught up with British dressage legend Carl Hester shortly after his return from the European Dressage Championships. Carl talks about the highs and lows for the British squad in France, plus what’s next for him, including the young horses he’s most excited about. We hope you enjoy listening.

    Episode 169 of our popular audio service The Horse & Hound Podcast, which this month is supported by NAF, is now live and features dressage superstar Carl Hester.

    On this episode we caught up with the British dressage legend the day after he had ridden his freestyle test with Fame at the 2025 European Dressage Championships, which were held in Crozet, France. This was Carl’s 13th European Championships and he talks about the highs and lows for the British squad in France, how judging is changing, plus what might be next for him.

    Then Jennifer Welsh, digital marketing manager at NAF, chats to Carl in an advertisment feature about his long relationship with the company, plus how he keeps his horses happy and healthy while away at international competitions, and some of the young horses he’s most excited about.

    “It is hard to stay motived as you get older, but I still love riding so that’s not an issue for me at all. There are a couple of other offers on the table… but for now things carry on pretty much as normal” – Carl Hester on what’s might be next

    H&H website editor
    Carol is an experienced journalist and editor, who is also a passionate amateur rider and dedicated horse owner, having ridden since childhood. She has a particular interest in the emotional well-being and ethical training of horses, alongside veterinary matters, having garnered extensive first-hand experience of numerous equine health conditions through more than 30 years of horse ownership.
