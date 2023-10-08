



A rider whose first Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) appearance did not go entirely to plan has won praise for her horsemanship and attitude – having lost half her bodyweight to get to the show in the first place.

Terri Hill was first to go in the NAF Five Star bronze league final, on TJ Toy, whom she has only been riding since the spring, and a miscommunication between she and the 12-year-old mare meant they parted company late on course.

But although her HOYS dream was over, Terri’s first action on getting to her feet was to hug and reassure “China”, patting her over and over again as she left the arena, huge smile still firmly in place.

Posts soon appeared on social media praising Terri for her reaction, and the example she has set to other riders.

“The lovely comments from other people make up for the downfall,” Terri told H&H. “I’m devastated I fell off, gutted. But she’s ok and happy, and I’m ok. It was really what I didn’t want to happen but we’re both ok, and we had a lovely time; we enjoyed every moment of being there.”

And getting there at all would have only been a dream two years ago. Terri, who has been running a livery yard for 31 years at which she also keeps donkeys, zebra and a rare Somali wild ass, had stopped riding as her weight at one point reached nearly 20 stone.

“I’d lose weight, put it back on, I did all the fad diets,” she said. “My doctor had offered me surgery a few times and I’d said no, that was cheating. Then I went to see a horse with a client, and on the way back, my brain just went ‘It’s time’. All of a sudden, I came round. I was miserable, I was beating myself up every day.”

Terri had a gastric sleeve fitted on 20 November 2021, and has not looked back. She is now nine to nine and a half stone, and a size eight rather than an 18/20.

“I can eat anything I want now, in tiny portions,” she said. “Three chicken nuggets is about my portion size, so I have to get enough protein and you have to look at it as a science. I’m really enjoying the challenge; the surgery is the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Terri said the huge weight loss has transformed her life; she enjoys walking now, can fit into Fairfax & Favor – “Nothing of theirs fit me before, now I’m their biggest fan” – and of course, it meant she could get back into the saddle.

“I’d never have bought another horse [if I hadn’t lost the weight],” she said. “Andrew Bell, my other half, and I were going to buy a touring caravan because I was too fat to ride, so we look at her now and say ‘That’s our touring caravan’! He’s been so supportive.”

It was in March that Terri bought 12-year-old China, who had been bred and produced by a friend of hers.

“I bought her before I sat on her as I knew she’d be exactly what he said she was,” Terri said. “Qualifying for HOYS wasn’t the easiest; I knew I wouldn’t have time to get enough points in the leagues [which run from 1 April to 30 June] so I went to the direct qualifier at Dorset and came fourth, and the top three qualified.”

Terri tried again at Field House, in June, and this time came second to secure her ticket. But the semi-final, at which the seven HOYS places were on offer, was not straightforward either.

“I’d qualified another horse and he dropped me at fence five in the first round – so I’ve got quite good at falling off! – but then jumped her and she came fourth. She’s lovely.”

The last time Terri had showjumped at HOYS was in the British novice final, at Wembley, 30 years ago, and she contested the working hunters here in 2007.

“And we’ll give it a good go next year,” she said. “What happened was nothing to do with China; I rode quiet to the planks and instead of riding to the oxer, I got three strides out and went ‘I need to do something’ but didn’t. There were just two fences too many for me on that course!

“When I fell off, China whinnied to me: ‘Are you all right?’ ‘Yes, I’m all right’, she’s so lovely and affectionate. HOYS was brilliant and I savoured every moment, and I’d tried to do everything to prepare for it, and enjoyed the process.

“I’m as competitive as the next person and I may not have got round but I love smiling and being happy. My motto is: it’s not that the glass is half empty or half full, it’s refillable. Life is what you make it and I’m going to make it great.”

