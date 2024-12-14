‘We’ve started to turn the ship’: eventing changes announced for 2025





New membership benefits including the launch of rider personal accident cover have been announced by British Eventing (BE) – as it reflects on positive change despite challenges.

Governance, calendar changes, membership declines and enhancing membership value were some of the talking points at the BE AGM on 10 December.

Reflecting on the year, BE chief executive Rosie Williams said, “We’ve started to turn a big ship” – highlighting stronger relationships with event organisers, the fixtures review and the member QR code feedback system.

BE made a profit in 2023, but it has projected a £35,000 loss in a “challenging” 2024, with abandonments early in the season affecting membership renewals, and insurance premiums up 25% year on year, adding £129,000 to the cost base. But despite the abandonments, income from entry fees “held up well”, with a £40,000 increase expected this year.

Wayne Schofield, BE’s chief financial officer, said the deficit was “disappointing” given the surplus in 2023, but it “indicates the challenges do still exist”. He said the number one priority for 2025 is to return to, and maintain, profitability, to ensure the sustainability of eventing.

In governance news, as part of BE’s aim to achieve UK Sport tier three governance standard, which will “unlock opportunities for broader and more substantial funding for the sport”, members voted in favour of changes to BE’s articles, namely granting BE the power to appoint up to four non-executive board directors.

Ms Williams said there are too many members leaving, and “not enough coming in” – and there would be a focus on enhancing membership value. New benefits for 2025 include more subsidised training, a rewards platform offering high street discounts and legal services offered at “preferential rates”. Details of a new “XC Plus” offering the ability to compete “via a flexible and shorter version of the sport” are to be announced in due course.

BE has launched personal accident cover for members at BE events – including death and permanent disablement cover up to £20,000, and a potential £250 weekly payment payable for up to 26 weeks for injuries that prevent a person from undertaking all parts of their usual occupation. But the existing 24/7 public liability cover for registered horses will now only be applicable at BE events – and cover for all horses owned or in care of members will stop.

BE said this was to balance rising insurance costs – and to enable the personal accident offering.

“We have listened carefully to your wants and needs through our Here to Help campaign over the past year, and strive to continue to take on board your feedback and implement changes to ensure a positive future for the sport,” said Ms Williams.

“We know times are hard and understand how difficult balancing the books can be. We have worked tirelessly to ensure that we can offer the best-value offering possible to our members while ensuring we can cover our costs and continue to reinvest back into the sport we all love.

“We hope that our members will see the value in the membership we are constantly developing behind the scenes, and in the changes we have implemented and are planning on bringing in to make eventing more attractive than ever before.”

Other changes include PayPal credit as a payment option to allow members to register for events “over a period of time”, easing cash flow concerns and providing earlier certainty for organisers. Members will also be able to pay for their membership and training in three interest-free instalments. Membership fees have increased across the board, with a standard membership rising from £125 to £140.

