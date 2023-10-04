Rider takes first HOYS win for 36 years – after 20-year break from the saddle





A rider who won her last Horse of the Year (HOYS) title 36 years ago – and has had 20 years out of the saddle since – took the NAF Five Star bronze league final.

Rachel Hall, whose last purple rug came when she and Arapaho won the pony Foxhunter title, at Wembley Arena, crossed the finish line on Renkum Balousina half a second ahead of Jassy Pyke and Bon Amego.

“It’s the most amazing experience to ride through those curtains into the arena, it’s what it’s all about, everyone wants to ride at HOYS, but to go in and do well is beyond dreams,” said Rachel, who stopped competing for 20 years owing to family commitments but got back into the saddle when her elder daughter went to university.

“We didn’t want to sell [Balouisna], she has such a lovely personality, she’s more like a dog,” said Rachel.

The family bought the British-bred Baloubet Junior mare as an unbacked four-year-old from their friend Margaret Tyers of English Bridles.

“Margaret was so excited we qualified for HOYS she gave me a bridle, girth and stirrup leathers,” said Rachel.

“She is quite spooky, even hacking, and spooked at the flowers. I was here early for familiarisation in the arena but there weren’t any flowers out then but once she jumped the first fence, she was fine, going forward and focused. I’m very pleased, she jumped super.”

Leah Lynch took third place on Midnight Time.

HOYS silver league final

Lucy Gilbertson landed her biggest win yet, the NAF Five Star silver league final, on Hip Girl.

The 17-year-old and Stephen Gilbertson’s 15-year-old mare jumped the faster of only two double clears to take the title.

“I first competed here in 2019 in the 138cm final with my pony Airbourne Freddie but I was very nervous,” Lucy said. “This time it was easier, I was less nervous; now I’m older, I can manage my nerves better. Hip Girl knows exactly what she’s doing and she’s sensible.”

Dee Kennedy and Don Luxury came second, and Holly Johnstone and Carquois De Ceve third.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.