



One of three boys lining up for the Equine Rescue Services 128cm championship at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) next month (4-8 October) is brilliant young jockey Zachary Bradshaw.

The 10-year-old only started riding properly during lockdown, but he and his leased pony Carrowvilla Izzy qualified for the 128cm final at HOYS at just their second attempt earlier in the summer. Now it’s all systems go as Zac prepares to make his debut at these prestigious championships at the NEC Birmingham.

His mother Katherine says: “We are immensely proud of Zac. His dream was to qualify for HOYS and through hard work he turned that dream into a reality.”

Zac and the 16-year-old mare qualified at South View, then went on to win the next qualifier at Bishop Burton, jumping the only triple clear.

“South View was only my second time jumping a HOYS qualifier – Izzy and I managed a triple clear and took second place, getting our ticket,” he explains. “We had always planned to go to Bishop Burton, so we decided to go and get some practice in and have fun. Izzy was flying and she helped me out at every stride.

“It was amazing to win and I couldn’t believe we were the only triple clear. Izzy really is a fabulous pony.”

“She is crazy in the best way possible!”

The flying duo look in complete harmony over the coloured poles but, says Zac, Izzy is far from an easy ride.

“She is crazy in the best way possible!” he says of the pony, who has also taken Katie Bradburne and Eve McCoy up through the levels. “She loves jumping and will always try her best when she is in the ring. She gets very excited, but I have learnt to just go with it. I really enjoy riding her.”

Zac says his favourite top level riders are Geoff Billington and William Whitaker, as well as Emily Gulliver, Izzy’s previous rider, and McKenzie Snowden, who used to ride his other pony Just Dandy.

“I love watching them all and learn a lot from junior and senior riders,” says Zac, who wants to be an equine vet, as well as a showjumper, when he’s older.

A passion for football became a passion for jumping

Amazingly for such a confident young rider, Zac only took up riding during lockdown.

“His sister Amelie rode and Zac had a lead-rein pony, but his passion was football,” says Katherine. “During lockdown, everything stopped and the only thing we could do was go to the farm, so Zac decided to give it a go. We bought him a little pony called Merry unseen – Covid meant you couldn’t view or vet ponies at that time – and they just gelled. Merry taught him to ride and gave him the passion for jumping. He hasn’t looked back since.”

The family have seven ponies at home, and Katherine describes them all as “a massive part of the family.”

“Zac has Just Dandy, who is 23, and he also has the ride on Sparkling Majestic Caesar, who is owned by Jayne Snowden,” says Katherine. “His sister Amelie has four ponies, including her first lead-rein pony.

“The kids get up every morning to muck out and they ride before school most days. They ride each pony five times a week. We do lots of flatwork and hacking at home to get them fit and ready for competitions and keep the ponies happy.

“We are blessed with amazing ponies and thankful for all the opportunities that Zac has been given.

“We have a great support network around us, including previous pony owners and friends that have been a big part of our journey.”

