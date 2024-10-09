



The top three riders in the world head up a strong list of Pau Horse Trials entries for the French five-star (24–27 October).

World number one Tom McEwen is one of 25 British riders planning to compete and brings forward John and Chloe Perry and Alison Swinburn’s Brookfield Quality, who seeks a first five-star completion after retirement at Luhmühlen Horse Trials, and MHS Brown Jack, a debutant at the level owned by Fred and Penny Barker.

Tom’s fellow Paris team gold medallist, world number two Ros Canter, also has two rides. She and Izilot DHI, owned by his rider and Alex Moody, will defend the title they won last year and aim to file another strong result after leading the dressage but retiring after an early run-out across country at Burghley Horse Trials. Ros’s other ride, Deirdre Johnston and Lady Milnes Coates’s MHS Seventeen, will have his first tilt at this level.

Other notable British entries include Ben Hobday with Shadow Man, who was ridden to Olympic individual silver this summer by Australia’s Chris Burton, but is now back with his original rider. Ben and the chestnut finished 10th at Lignières CCI4*-S since re-forming their partnership.

Zara Tindall (Class Affair), Pippa Funnell (MCS Maverick) and Emily King (Valmy Biats) are also among those seeking redemption after problems at Burghley, as is Oliver Townend with Kentucky Three-Day Event winner Cooley Rosalent. Oliver also pilots five-star first-timers En Taro Des Vernier and Crazy Du Loir.

A stallion is always noteworthy at this level and Halo will make his five-star debut here under Piggy March.

There are 80 horses from 14 countries on the current full list of Pau Horse Trials entries.

World number three Tim Price brings forward a five-star first-timer for New Zealand in Jarillo, while his compatriot Clarke Johnstone will ride his Paris mount Menlo Park.

The USA’s Boyd Martin rides his Paris horse, Federman B, as well as five-star first-timer Miss Lulu Herself. He is joined in the trip across the Atlantic by world team silver medallists Will Coleman and Off The Record.

Two combinations from Sweden’s Olympic team will tackle Pau in Frida Andersen with Box Leo and Sofia Sjoborg on Bryjamolga VH Marienshof Z, as well as their Paris alternate pair Malin Asai and Golden Midnight.

