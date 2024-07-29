



Australia’s Chris Burton has capped off a phenomenal first half of 2024 after opting to return to the sport by securing an individual eventing silver medal at the Paris Olympics. Riding his own and Guy Bloodstock Ltd’s Shadow Man, Chris, who stepped away from eventing to focus on showjumping in 2021, produced a sublime clear round in the final phase of the Olympic eventing competition.

British-based Chris took over the ride on 14-year-old Shadow Man, from British event rider Ben Hobday at the start of this season with the aim of competing him at these Games – if ever a plan worked perfectly, this must be it.

“I took a little break from the sport of eventing so it’s a really nice thing to come back and to have something like this happen,” said an over the moon Chris, who competed at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games with Holstein Park Leilani and Santano II respectively. “I’m delighted, but right now can’t help but think that I’m a lucky man.”

Shadow Man, a chestnut who oozes class, was competed by Ben – who was spectating in Paris – up to five-star with strong results at four-star, and Chris admitted he’d had his eye on the horse for a while.

“I spotted him years ago. I always knew he was that good. We tried twice to buy him but Ben was too much in love with him to sell him, and I can understand it. Basically all I’ve done is pick up the reins and gone into the arena. Ben – thanks for the horse, mate. He’s a ripper.

Chris said that Shadow Man will now “sadly go back”.

“It would be a dream to carry on with him. From the minute I sat on him, I felt he was incredible, like we were made for each other. But anyone would feel that sitting on him, he’d break your heart. But what a great story we had in Paris.”

In order for Chris to compete Shadow Man at these Games, he first had to qualify, which is no mean feat.

“The logistics of getting across to Europe are very difficult these days and we literally went all around the world [to qualify],” explained Chris, whose most recent run with this horse was a winning one in the Nations Cup at Millstreet at the end of May. “We got qualified, we got selected and now we have a medal.”

Speaking of Shadow Man and the gelding’s performance Chris said: “Isn’t he a machine? Isn’t he a delight? He just springs off the ground and he’s got scope and care and he’s a pleasure. So a huge thank you to Kate and Geoffrey Guy at Cheddington Equestrian [Shadow Man’s owners] because without them this wouldn’t be possible, and I honestly can’t believe it.”

Shadow Man was equal third after the dressage in Paris on a score of 22. He followed this up with a clear round across country inside the optimum time, and two clear showjumping rounds, adding just .4 of a time fault in the first round to his score.

On achieving his silver medal, Chris said he “stayed focused on doing his job”.

“I’m pleased to be able to go to bed tonight knowing I gave it everything I could. There’s no shame in coming second behind that bloke,” he said, referring to now three-time individual Olympic eventing champion Michael Jung.

Chris, 42, said this Olympics has been “incredible”.

“What a park. What an amazing place for a three-day event. Pierre Le Goupil [cross-country course designer for the Paris Games] is unbelievable. I suspected that he would be very good, and we were pleasantly surprised – he’s excellent. The crowd has just been so much fun. I wish we could bottle it and take it home.”

