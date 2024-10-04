Laura Collett among inspiring Brits nominated for top awards





Double Paris 2024 Olympic medallist Laura Collett is among the nominees for the FEI Awards 2024.

Laura, who won individual bronze and was part of the gold medal-winning British team in Paris with London 52, is shortlisted for the Peden Bloodstock FEI Best Athlete. Laura and London 52 – triple five-star winners and part of the British side that also won team gold in Tokyo – set a new Olympic eventing dressage record in Paris with their score of 17.5.

Fellow Brits Lucinda Green and Georgina Unwin are among the four-strong shortlist for the FEI Inspire award. This accolade is presented to an “individual or organisation that has pursued their equestrian ambition in an inspiring way and serves as a role model to show that everything is possible, and that even when faced with challenges, you should never stop believing in your dreams”.

Lucinda is nominated for her work through the Lucinda Green Academy, including her teaching ethos and how she “demonstrates her great teaching skills and brings other knowledgeable people from around the world to help her members develop their horse management as well as their training and competing”.

Georgina, director of Birmingham charity Summerfield Stables – Horses in the Community, is recognised as a “true champion of inclusion, breaking down barriers and making riding accessible to everyone”.

One of Georgina’s recent achievements is developing a partnership with British Dressage’s urban centre pilot initiative.

“Georgina’s belief in horses to unite, heal and inspire is remarkable, as is her incredible generosity. Georgina’s passion is only matched by her tenacity to bring horses to everyone, no matter their background and position,” states her nomination.

“This tenacity is underlined by the fact that Georgina also somehow finds the time to be a part-time A-level philosophy teacher – a vital source of income for her considering the running of the stables and teaching is a voluntary unpaid role!”

The awards are decided by a judging panel and public vote, which closes on 13 October. Winners will be announced at the FEI Awards gala presented by Longines on 13 November in Abu Dhabi.

The full shortlist is as follows:

Longines FEI Rising Star – for the athlete aged 14 to 21 who demonstrates outstanding sporting talent and commitment:

Jessica Dertell (AUS) – Dressage

Chiara Zenati (FRA) – Para Dressage

Mathies Rüder (GER) – Eventing and Jumping

Omar Abdul Aziz Al Marzooqi (UAE) – Jumping

Peden Bloodstock FEI Best Athlete – paying tribute to the athlete who over the past year has demonstrated exceptional skill and taken the sport to a new level:

Théo Gardies (FRA) – Vaulting

Laura Collett (GBR) – Eventing

Bram Chardon (NED) – Driving

Christian Kukuk (GER) – Jumping

Cavalor FEI Best Groom – for the behind-the-scenes hero who ensures the horses they look after are given the best possible care:

Lisa Fundis (GER) – Jumping Groom to Philipp Weishaupt (GER)

Mette Klose Nielsen (DEN) – Para Dressage Groom to Jens Lasse Dokkan (NOR)

Bettina Cardinael (FRA) – Eventing Groom to Lara De Liederkerke-Meier (BEL)

Pille Riin Roosileht (EST) – Driving Groom to Zsolt Rimarcsik (HUN)

FEI Inspire – for an individual or organisation that has pursued their equestrian ambition in an inspiring way and serves as a role model to show that everything is possible, and that even when faced with challenges, you should never stop believing in your dreams:

Georgina Urwin (GBR) – Summerfield Stables – Horses in the Community

The Namibian Equestrian Federation programme “Enabling Through the Horse”

Dr Salom Nghinamito (NAM) – FEI Permitted Treating Veterinarian since June 2024

Lucinda Green for the Lucinda Green Academy (GBR)

