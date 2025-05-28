Negligent dog-walker responsible for rider’s life-changing injuries, and other things the horse world is talking about

Court case
A long-running court case over a rider’s life-changing injuries has finally concluded, and a dog-walker found negligent and liable. International grand prix dressage rider Melissa Smith suffered a broken back, a badly broken pelvis and a head injury in late 2018 when the horse she was riding reared and fell on her, on a bridleway. The judge found that two of the four dogs with the professional walker spooked the mare, and “if all four dogs had been on leads this accident would probably not have happened”. Melissa, who is riding again but has been classified as a grade V para rider, told H&H she hopes sharing her story might make others keep their dogs under control.
Charities rally round
Seven equine charities have taken in horses and donkeys after a sanctuary had to close. Tettenhall Horse Sanctuary was founded in 1979 by Billy Wilson, but owing to his health issues, and financial pressures, his family had to make the decision to close it. His daughter approached The Donkey Sanctuary and the family’s vets for support, and plans were made for each of the 20 equines on site. Seven charities have taken them in. “This was a true team effort,” said Hannah Breyer of The Donkey Sanctuary. “Across our welfare, veterinary, and transport teams – and with the incredible support of fellow equine charities – we ensured that every animal found the best possible outcome. It’s a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when we work together.”
Curious about clickers?
Clicker training, a method using positive reinforcement, may be more familiar in the canine world but is becoming more popular for horses too. H&H spoke to expert Lucy Chester, who sets out some simple exercises to introduce horses to the method. It involves giving the horse something it likes, a food reward or scratches, after it performs a desired behaviour.
