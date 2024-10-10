‘Hunting has been the making of them’: 12-year-old nets HOYS title with home-produced mare





A proud mother credited weekly outings on the hunt field with the Old Berks for her son’s victory in the 2024 HOYS 133cm M&M working hunter pony of the year final at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

Cheryl Elcock’s 11-year-old mare Brynithon Poachers Gold (Ruby), an 11-year-old by Leyeswick The Poacher, soared to glory with 12-year-old Oscar Elcock in the plate.

They qualified at NPS Area 7’s summer show and it was their first time competing at the NEC.

The 133cm class saw three riders part company from their ponies early on, though fortunately no one was hurt.

“Before I went in I was really nervous,” Oscar said. “Then, when I went through the first part of the double I lost my reins and I thought ‘oh my god’.”

Ruby, however, got the pair through, taking Oscar boldly forward so he could regain his composure and continue the round fault free.

“She’s so honest,” added Oscar, who last won at HOYS on a lead-rein show hunter pony.

“Ruby and I do everything together and for the last three years we’ve gone out hunting every single Saturday,” said Oscar, whose father was the senior master of the Old Berk for 10 seasons, only retiring this year. “It will also be my last time riding her at HOYS, though, as we have a 14hh pony waiting at home for next year, so it’s all still exciting,”

Ruby, who is one of the smallest in the class at just 12.2hh, was bought just before lockdown, as Cheryl explained: “We’d been looking for a pony for about two years and couldn’t find one. We saw her online and went to see her. She’d never been shown and had only done Pony Club and hunting. She was bought mainly as a fun pony. We gave a few shows ago and we realised she could be quite good at this. Hunting has been the making of the pair of them. And Ruby has made Oscar into the rider he is today.”

Oscar added: “She’s given me so much confidence. She’s an amazing mare, the best pony I’ve ever had.”

After winning the 2024 HOYS 133cm M&M working hunter pony of the year final, Oscar and Ruby will re-join the other class winners for the championship later in the day.

