‘He only started jumping 12 months ago’: former HOYS flat winner triumphs over fences





Sarah Parker and Sarah Weston’s two-time Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) open Dartmoor pony of the year winner Westown Wildfire (Milo) returned to reign over fences in the 2024 HOYS 122cm M&M working hunter pony of the year final.

The eight-year-old first won at the NEC as a first-season five-year-old and he returned in 2023 to lead his class once again. The stallion, who is by Westown Fire Cracker out of Cayberry Sugar Plum, only started jumping last year.

Sarah has ridden him for the duration of his career for his breeder Sarah.

“He’s only been jumping for 12 months,” rider Sarah confirmed. “He did the BSPS summer champs last year after only jumping for two weeks and he won everything. We got a bit excited about him then and wondered if it could be his new career. Last winter he didn’t go home to cover and he stayed with me to jump.”

Milo qualified for the 122cm M&M working hunter pony class at Royal International on his first attempt and he finished second at the final.

“It’s such a big thing for him here [at HOYS] as he’s spooky,” said Sarah.

Sarah’s most famed working hunter ride was the now retired Dartmoor Pumphill Buckthorn, a former winner of the HOYS M&M working hunter pony of the championship. When asked if both stallions possess similarities, Sarah said: “They have slightly different attitudes, but Milo definitely has a lot of jump in him.”

The track in the 2024 HOYS 122cm M&M working hunter pony final was a meaty challenge. The course featured a sizeable 75th anniversary fence included to mark HOYS’ diamond celebrations.

“That suits my ponies though; they like it bold,” Sarah said. “It’s a championship so we need a good track at this level. It splits us all up.”

Sarah fondly credited her young sons for their schooling of Mylo ahead of HOYS: “My son Thomas rides him at home a lot, but my youngest Owen, who is still in lead-rein, was trotting him around on his pre-HOYS outing. He has to have the credit!”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout Horse of the Year Show, London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout HOYS, Maryland, Pau, London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now