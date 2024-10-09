‘This was unexpected’: gelding takes SEIB Racehorse to Riding Horse crown on fifth HOYS visit





The 14-year-old gelding Wonga Swinger finally achieved his Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) centre line moment as he was crowned 2024 SEIB Racehorse to Riding Horse champion.

By Lucky Story, Wonga Swinger is owned and ridden by Tori Thomas. He was in training with Tori’s husband, the former gold cup-winning jockey Sam Thomas. He ran several times on the flat and over fences, winning twice.

“He didn’t really enjoy it that much, despite winning,” said Cardiff-based Tori.

Tori managed to pick up the ride when he retired from the track and since then they’ve enjoyed many victories in the show ring, including at Royal Windsor. He has been to HOYS five times, finishing reserve in last year’s SEIB Racehorse to Riding Horse final.

They began their partnership on the hunt field before they ventured into showing.

“My mum and aunty were into showing, though he’s my first show horse and we’ve learnt together,” Tori said.

Tori and Wonga have had minimal outings this year, owing to Tori’s pregnancy. Tori gave birth to her baby girl Lily-Rose nine weeks ago. They qualified on a last-minute outing to the Defender Burghley Horse Trials and they had one pre-HOYS outing at Addington.

“This was so unexpected, especially as I’ve literally just given birth to my daughter,” Tori said. “We went to Burghley on a whim and came second, qualifying for HOYS. I honestly couldn’t do this without my parents, my trainer Vicky Hesford and the rest of the team.

“Wonga has a great temperament, though he’s quite tricky to look after as he doesn’t like to eat,” Tori continued. “During the warm-up he was a bit on his toes, but he was foot-perfect in the ring. It means so much to finally get that moment in the spotlight.”

Hannah Chisman’s home–produced gelding First Fandango, a 15-year-old by Hernando, finished as reserve in the 2024 SEIB Racehorse to Riding Horse championship.

This gelding won over £68,000 during his racing career with wins on the flat, over hurdles and over fences. He was trained by Tim Vaughan and last ran in May 2017. He ran four times at the Cheltenham Festival and this was his best result at HOYS.

