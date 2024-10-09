‘It means the world to do it on a horse like him’: young rider leads star-studded HOYS ladies’ field





A 22-year-old amateur rider beat the best in the show horse game to lift the 2024 HOYS ladies’ side-saddle horse of the year championship on day one of the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

Phoebe Price was in the saddle of Heather Rothwell’s 12-year-old riding horse contender Happy Valentines (Harley). The Furstenball son qualified at the BSPS summer championships and while he’s been to the NEC as a large riding horse several times, this was only his second appearance here sideways.

Phoebe, who has just started her career as a trainee consultant in innovation, has only been riding side-saddle for the past three years. This is her second season with Harley who she has on lease from Heather.

This season they were amateur riding horse champions at the Royal International Horse Show and were amateur champions at the BSHA national championships. They have also reigned at the Royal Windsor on occasions.

“I’m shocked and so emotional; I’m lost for words,” Phoebe said. “It means the world to do it on a horse like Harley.”

Exactly 12 months ago, the pair finished sixth in the ladies’ final here.

“He felt amazing today, on top form,” Phoebe added. “He was on top form and he loves that ring; he knows it’s time for him to show off. He’s the horse who has given me a lot of confidence.”

Phoebe was the youngest rider in the 2024 HOYS ladies’ side-saddle field. Of her step into horse classes, Phoebe said: “It was a big step up and it was daunting when I first started, but the persistence and the hard work has paid off. You’ve got to be in it to get that experience, though.

“I’m lucky to have my family and team, including Ella, my amazing groom who helps with the horses.”

