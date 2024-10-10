‘I wouldn’t have believed it’: 14-year-old rider scores two historic HOYS doubles





Hollie Gerken has pulled off two hugely impressive Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) doubles – a second consecutive Demolition Services Ltd Leading Pony Showjumper of the Year title on the same day she also won the Blue Chip pony newcomers final.

The 14-year-old rider won the prestigious junior grand prix title with her mother Jade’s 12-year-old mare Galaxy V, a year after she had lifted the trophy with Ramiro High Society.

The class has been part of HOYS since the first show, in 1949, and the only one still running since then. Only three riders had ever won back-to-back titles, L Raper in 1964 and 1965, N Loffett in 1966 and 1967 and Shawnie Greig in 2017 and 2018.

Asked what she would have said had someone suggested she would do the same, Hollie said: “I never would have believed it. I didn’t expect to win last year! It’s amazing, when you look at the people who have won it before.”

Hollie had a tricky draw as third of five to go in the jump-off but she and the ground-covering mare – who were on the team that won gold at the pony Europeans this summer – pulled out all the stops to cross the line just ahead of Darcy Breen and One Saharah.

“There were four ponies in it today who were at the Europeans so I knew I would really have to try my hardest,” Hollie said. “I watched Darcy and said to Mum: ‘I’m going to go fast, and take out the strides I need’, and it paid off. I seem to be having a lot of luck here! It’s amazing.”

No one had ever won the pony showjumper and newcomers titles in the same year but Hollie and Jonkers Keyano gave a masterclass of speed to win.

Hollie had two in the jump-off and when her first ride, Livewire VI, had an uncharacteristic stop, she came in as last to go with purpose.

She and mother Jade’s nine-year-old were not going to let the win slip through their fingers; they were turning from the first in a beautiful display of speed.

“I thought ‘We’ve got this!’” Hollie said. “He was amazing. He’s got a big enough stride to take out the ones I wanted, to get the time, then it was getting the turns and being tight everywhere else. He was my first 148cm so it’s a massive achievement to be here. I’m so proud of him.

“Thank you so much to Mum and Dad, and Paul Kelly and Kerry Grimster.”

