



Hollie Gerken came to Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) with a lucky stone given to her by her aunt. And it seems to have worked – as she has just landed her second win.

Having taken the leading pony showjumper of the year on Deborah Doyle’s Ramiro High Society on Thursday, and come second and third in the newcomers championship, and second in the Foxhunter, Hollie finished her week with a win in the Equine Rescue Services 138cm championship, on Another Barney.

Only three of the 23 challengers had gone clear in the first round. First in the jump-off Portia Taylor-Wilson and Whitethorn Smokey were unlucky to tip the last pole, and with Alfie Diaper last to go, Hollie knew she had to go clear and fast.

And she did, she and the ground-covering nine-year-old gelding putting in a round that was as smooth as silk and super speedy to boot. When Alfie and and Go Fast D’Argan finished on 12 faults, the title was Hollie’s.

“I just had to be confident and try my best,” she said. “He’s very adjustable, and most of the time he will keep his legs out of the way so I just had to hope for the best. I knew as long as I aimed him straight, I’d be fine. This is absolutely amazing.”

Hollie had seven ponies qualified for HOYS but said she did not have high expectations.

“As long as I tried my best and enjoyed it, I’d be fine,” she said. “I never imagined two wins, two seconds and a third! A massive thank you to Emily, John and Honey Bowes, who own Barney.”

And Hollie added that in her jacket pocket all week had been a sparkly blue stone, given to her for luck by her aunt and cousin Nicola and Jess Gerken.

“I think it helped!” she said.

HOYS 128cm champions

Ella Kay and a pony who is “almost perfect” won the Equine Rescue Services 128cm championship – although Ella said she didn’t realise just how tight her turns had been.

The 12-year-old rider and 20-year-old mare stayed in a beautiful forward rhythm to record an effortless clear three seconds ahead of Annabel Widdowson and Bunbury Conquest.

“I didn’t realise I was going that tight!” Ella said. “She knows her job so well, she just wants to do it. She really wants to win as well.”

Ella jumped in this class last year and had a couple of poles, but this gave her confidence to brave the arena of dreams again 12 months on.

“She did a massive leap in both rounds but I managed to save it!” she said. “She’s a pony who’s almost perfect and good at everything; eating, flatwork, she’s better than all the other ponies. And she knows to conserve her energy, she knows when to step up and that she’s meant to be the best.”

