‘We turned down £5m for him – I love him with all my heart’: meet the superstar shining at HOYS





When a prospective buyer came to view Gmail, his rider and owner were both in tears at the thought of losing him.

But despite the interest, and a £5m offer, the superstar seven-year-old and Leo Lamb are still together, and still in top form.

The combination qualified for three finals at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) – the newcomers and Foxhunter finals and the Talent Seekers. They’ve already got one title under their belts, the seven-year-old championship that is incorporated in the Talent Seekers, and Leo is eyeing tonight’s senior Foxhunter final.

“He can be a monkey,” said Leo of Gmail, whose speed was unhindered by a few exuberant bucks on course. “But he’s a dude.”

The Cornet Obolensky gelding has had a superb summer; he and Leo jumped at the WBFSH Jumping World Breeding Championship for Young Horses in September, then went on to Valkenswaard for the WBFSH Jumping Global Champions Trophy, where they won a seven-year-old qualifier, and helped the Anglo European Studbook team to silver.

They rolled one pole in yesterday’s senior newcomers championship, and Leo said that may have sharpened him up for the evening’s top performance, which secured second in the class overall, to Chantelle Duggan and Linton De La Chappelle, as well as the seven-year-old title.

“When he hits one, he’s ready for action; he means business!” Leo said. “It’s my first time here, and his. I think so much of this horse, and know what he’s capable of, so do do it here, in front of the British public and on a stage like this – I’m over the moon.”

Leo said he and his mother Carron, the renowned breeder, producer and rider who owns Gmail, have “had a lot of offers” for the horse.

“All the top people want to buy him but we want to keep hold of him,” he said, confirming that he and Carron had turned down a £5m offer.

“I think Mum was like ‘We should sell this horse’; it’s hard to turn those offers down but she knows how hard it is to find superstars like him. She’s been doing this 50 years and he’s probably the best she’s ever had.”

Leo said Gmail was castrated at five, “as he was so cheeky”, and he was then competed by Thomas Dovkants, who “got a good tune out of him”, as he progressed to being “one of the most famous horses coming up”, Leo said.

“He’s lovely; the kindest horse in the stable,” he added. “One person came to try him and I cried, and Mum did, and I’ve never got upset about a horse before. It’s lucky they didn’t come up with the money, I love him with all my heart.”

And this horse, who Leo believes will be featuring on British teams next year, will be gunning for another title this evening.

“I didn’t want to go crazy [in the Talent Seekers] with the Foxhunter final coming up,” he said. “I’ll go for the win tomorrow.”

