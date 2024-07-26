Could your native pony jump this? Walk the Royal International M&M working hunter course





One of the highlights of the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) is undoubtedly the working hunter classes and the native pony finals are some of the most hotly-contested of the show. To jump the RIHS M&M working hunter pony course, ponies must possess bravery, scope and true native spirit.

The NPS/Supreme Products supreme M&M working hunter pony championship classes are split into four height sections; 12hh, 13hh, 14hh and exceeding 14hh. All M&M breeds can compete, and there is no age limit on the riders.

H&H’s showing editor walked this year’s exceeding 14hh course, designed by esteemed course designer Kevin Millman and held in Irish Horse Board ring five.

Could your native pony take on this course in the future?

RIHS M&M working hunter pony course: exceeding 143cm/14hh

1.

Welcome to the NPS/Supreme Products supreme M&M working hunter pony championship! Kicking off the course is a neat oxer with a solid filler to the front. Heading towards the crowd, this should be a nice introduction to the 12-fence track.

2.

A right turn and down the hill to the second fence — a skinny pair of planks. This has two options and riders will need to sit the ponies up due on the descent.

3.

Sweeping to the right after the second fence and the third challenge is a decorated green oxer.

4.

The first water jump of the course sits at four. The water-tray lies underneath two black planks with a white pole on top

5 A & B.

A unique complex making use of Hickstead’s famous permanent wall. Riders jump over 5A before sitting up and riding a left hand turn around the wall towards 5B.

6.

The bull-fitch. Lots of leg and gusto will be required to clear this magnificent fence.

7.

Knees up over this meaty oxer with a brush to the back.

8.

Competitors will head up the hill to the eighth effort of the course.

9.

A rustic wall with two poles above.

10.

Another water-tray greets the combinations at fence 10. A poley and skinny upright heading towards the spectators that will require careful riding.

11 A & B.

The only double of the course, a one-stride effort with logs to the front of the first part.

12.

The final fence of the 2024 supreme M&M working hunter pony championship course — an upright made of sticks with bushes to the front.

You might also be interested in:

New major championship final for Irish draughts to be held in 2024 ‘He loves the job’: Dales captures ridden M&M supreme title at Royal International ‘He’s given me a lot of confidence’: amateur success at the Royal International for young rider ‘He’s great, and he knows it’: 17-year-old gelding takes working hunter spoils at Royal International ‘She’s one in a million’: Royal International glory for tiny rider and her perfect mare ‘This one has always eluded us’: Arab achieves rare hat trick as he wins Royal International Two top mares lead the coloured field on day one of the Royal International

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout the Olympic Games, Royal International Horse Show and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the Paris Olympics, Royal International, Burghley and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now