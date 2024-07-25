‘He’s great, and he knows it’: 17-year-old gelding takes working hunter spoils at Royal International





At the 2024 Royal International Horse Show, thrilling 2024 RIHS LG Show Team BSPS supreme working hunter pony championship classes culminated in the final showdown which was won by a 17-year-old gelding.

Joe Widger’s pure-bred Connemara Ella’s Melody (Barney) jumped one of two clears in the 153cm section before he galloped like fury to impress judges John Conifey (jumping) and Terry Chalmers (conformation) in the overall championship.

The I Love You Melody son was capably ridden by his partner of four years Hannah Mackey, who had made the trip over from Waterford in Ireland with her family to compete at the prestigious summer show.

Their route to Hickstead glory has been a slow burn, as 17-year-old Hannah explained: “When we came to the RIHS the first year, it didn’t go very well; we only got half way around. The following year we finished eighth and we didn’t end up coming here last year.”

Barney has been a prolific worker contender over the years, and Hannah says he shows no signs of slowing down: “He loves cross-country training and going to the beach; he’s not a fan of trotting around in circles in an arena and he can get bored easily. When he’s in good form he goes the best, so we try to keep him as happy as we possibly can.”

Hannah’s mother, Emily Widger, formerly show jumped to a high level. On Sunday, home-producer Hannah and Barney will be contending the Pretty Polly finals, and they’ll also be dabbling in show jumping while at Hickstead.

“Barney loves himself; he’s great and he knows it,” Hannah added.

Former champion Ruby Ward finished reserve in the 2024 RIHS supreme working hunter pony championship aboard another Connemara, Angela Hunt’s recent Lincoln and Royal Cheshire champion Lady Dublin Of Corderry. The 11-year-old mare led the 143cm field and she will return to the ring later in the week to contend the M&M worker final.

